Many factors play into when and how to potty train your child

Potty training can be a tricky time in any child’s — and parent’s — life.
Even for professionals whose job it is to understand human behavior, potty training their own children has offered challenges without a lot of clear solutions.
Kailyn Bobb knows this first hand. The licensed clinical psychologist with Clarity Clinic had two different experiences potty training her children.
“My oldest was potty trained by the time she was 2 years old,” Bobb said. “We used the behavioral method — used M&M's, consistency, positive reinforcement, scheduled potty time. It was too easy.”
Her second oldest, on the other hand, didn't begin going to the bathroom on her own until she was 4 1/2.
“She’s smart,” Bobb said. “She was able to identify letters, count to 20 and knew her shapes — even hexagon and octagon — before she was 2.”
But no matter what they tried, nothing seemed to stick.
“She never refused us when we took her to the bathroom,” Bobb said. “She was more than happy to take the treats. She is an easy going kid, always smiling and happy.”
The lack of progress left Bobb worried that she would have to delay enrolling her daughter in kindergarten. They visited with a physician, who Bobb says wasn’t concerned, but ran tests to determine whether there were any medical problems at play. Bobb also had her daughter evaluated by an early intervention program.
All her tests came back clear. Then, two weeks later, Bobb’s daughter began going to the potty on her own.
“She didn’t tell us,” Bobb said. “She just went and has been mostly accident-free since.”
The message, Bobb says, is that every child is different.
“Potty training is a tough subject, and while there are so many manuals and people offering advice out there, it can be hard to decide which one is the best decision,” she said.
Franciscan Health pediatric nurse practitioner Kimberly Lichtenfeld says children may start to show signs of readiness to potty train around 18 to 24 months. Most achieve potty training success between 2 1/2 and 3 1/2.
“The potty training age range varies greatly because not every child meets their physical and developmental milestones and readiness to potty train at the same time,” Lichtenfeld said.
Physical milestones include sitting, standing, walking and the ability to hold urine and stool, while developmental milestones include the ability to communicate needs, understand potty training and listen to and follow directions.
“Most importantly, your child must be ready, whether this be at 18 months or 3 years old, even if they’ve achieved these other milestones,” she said.
Bobb says some children can’t wait to get out of diapers.
“Others are not ready and will only be ready when they are ready,” she said. “You can tell by their level of interest in potty training, how they understand information and their interactions with you.”
Potty training readiness
There are a handful of signs that children are approaching potty training age, Lichtenfeld says. They include:
- Your child can stay dry for at least two hours, such as waking up dry from a nap.
- Your child can tell you they are wet or have to go to the bathroom.
- Your child is interested in using the toilet or wearing underwear.
- Your child can remove clothing or sit on the toilet.
Starting the potty training process too early, especially when a child is not ready, can increase the time to achieve success, Lichtenfeld says.
“If a child isn’t truly ready to potty train, this can lead the child and parents to become frustrated, making the process feel more like a punishment instead of a great milestone achievement,” she said.
If during the parents or child become too frustrated, Lichtenfeld says it is OK to take a break and restart when ready.
“Getting a fresh start can put you back on the right track,” she said.
Lichtenfeld also recommends it's better to delay the potty training process when a major change, such as moving to a new home or if a sibling is on the way, is on the horizon.
“This can add more stress to an already stressful and intimidating experience such as potty training,” she said.
Boys vs. girls
Girls typically are potty trained an average of three to four months earlier than boys, Lichtenfeld says.
“Girls generally start to communicate sooner than boys, which plays a role in expediting the potty training process since communication is another key factor,” she said.
Samantha Jones, a family care specialist with NorthShore Health Centers, says though girls tend to be potty trained more quickly than boys, many of the factors outlined above are more important than gender in determining when a child is ready.
“Individual factors are more influential on a child’s readiness for potty training, rather than gender,” Jones said.
Day vs. night
Chances are, parents will go through several months of successful day potty training before they’ll see a dry overnight diaper.
“It’s important not to rush nighttime toilet training,” Jones said. “Accidents will happen and are normal.”
Some tips for nighttime potty training include having a child use the bathroom before bedtime, limiting fluids before bed, allowing children to wake the parent at night to go potty and praising the child for dry nights but never punishing for accidents.
“Full nighttime dryness may not occur until at least 5 years old and may take longer to achieve with boys,” Lichtenfeld said.
Potty training methods
Every child is different, which is why Lichtenfeld says it is important to tailor the child’s potty training experience to the child’s needs.
“For example, one child may prefer using a toddler toilet seat set on a regular toilet, whereas another child may feel more comfortable and less intimidated sitting on a small child’s potty on the ground,” she said.
No matter which, consistency is key, Lichtenfeld says.
“This allows for your child to develop a routine and good bathroom habits,” she said.
Other things to try include:
- Scheduling regular bathroom breaks. A child should attempt to use the restroom every two to three hours and after each meal, Lichtenfeld said.
- Monitoring the child for signs of needing to use the restroom. These may include seeing a child holding her legs closed, squirming or fidgeting, Lichtenfeld said.
- Reading books about potty training. Jones says this will help demonstrate toilet use.
- Keep a child in underwear. A child in underwear may feel more uncomfortable if it's soiled, Lichtenfeld says.
- Incorporate a sticker chart or other positive reinforcement to show the child success and remain motivated during the process, Jones says.
- Remain calm and patient. Frustration can lead to tears and prolonged potty training, Lichtenfeld says.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.