Many factors play into when and how to potty train your child

Potty training can be a tricky time in any child’s — and parent’s — life.

Even for professionals whose job it is to understand human behavior, potty training their own children has offered challenges without a lot of clear solutions.

Kailyn Bobb knows this first hand. The licensed clinical psychologist with Clarity Clinic had two different experiences potty training her children.

“My oldest was potty trained by the time she was 2 years old,” Bobb said. “We used the behavioral method — used M&M's, consistency, positive reinforcement, scheduled potty time. It was too easy.”

Her second oldest, on the other hand, didn't begin going to the bathroom on her own until she was 4 1/2.

“She’s smart,” Bobb said. “She was able to identify letters, count to 20 and knew her shapes — even hexagon and octagon — before she was 2.”

But no matter what they tried, nothing seemed to stick.

“She never refused us when we took her to the bathroom,” Bobb said. “She was more than happy to take the treats. She is an easy going kid, always smiling and happy.”