Masks now required inside all Lake County businesses, public places

The order directs businesses and operators of public places to ensure all customers or visitors are complying with the mask requirement, and it authorizes businesses to tell customers who refuse to comply to leave their premises.

It does not specify any criminal or civil penalties for individual noncompliance and the directive does not request law enforcement to ensure it is being followed.

Under the order, businesses also are required to make hand sanitizer with at least 60% alcohol content available to customers, preferably located in high-touch areas.

Vavilala said the mask order does not apply to individuals who have difficulty breathing, are incapacitated, or otherwise unable to remove a face covering without assistance, such as a child under age 2.

However, the order directs children in kindergarten through 12th grade to wear masks on the school bus, when entering school buildings and in common areas, such as school hallways.

Masks also are required in school classrooms "as it has been shown there is a significant benefit in decreasing the transmission of (the) COVID-19 virus," Vavilala said.