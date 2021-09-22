Masks required in Porter County government buildings due to rising COVID-19 cases

VALPARAISO — Porter County is requiring all visitors and employees in county government buildings to wear a face mask for at least the next two weeks to minimize the potential spread of COVID-19.

The revived mask mandate announced Wednesday comes after Porter County was classified as "orange" by the Indiana Department of Health based on the county's increasing COVID-19 infection rate and its COVID-19 testing positivity rate.

The orange designation means Porter County is approaching uncontrolled spread of the coronavirus and additional prevention measures may be needed if the county reaches the state's highest possible "red" designation.

Porter County previously was the sole "yellow" county in the state. Its change to orange means all of Northwest Indiana, including Lake and LaPorte counties, now are at the orange COVID-19 advisory level.

Lake County has likewise implemented a mask mandate in county government buildings. Most school corporations across Northwest Indiana also require all students, teachers, staff and visitors to wear face masks while indoors.

Businesses and other public places, however, largely remain free to set their own COVID-19 face mask policies for the protection of their employees and customers.