Meijer donates to Franciscan Health Michigan City Center of Hope to help sexual abuse survivors

Meijer donated to Franciscan Health Michigan City Center of Hope so it can stock up on needed supplies for sexual abuse survivors.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based big box retailer, which has multiple locations across Northwest Indiana, gave a $1,000 gift card to Franciscan Health Michigan City officials so they could shop for survivors who come to the hospital's Center of Hope.

Hospital personnel acquired toiletries, snacks and blankets to fill survivor care bags. They also bought clothing and undergarments from Meijer to supply the Center of Hope emergency clothing closet, which stocks replacement clothes and undergarments for sexual assault survivors. Investigators often need to take clothes and undergarments from the victims of traumatic attacks so they can be used to provide forensic evidence.

Franciscan Health’s Center of Hope provides such survivors one-on-one trauma care by sexual assault nurse examiners who are specially trained to handle such cases.