Meijer donates to Franciscan Health Michigan City Center of Hope to help sexual abuse survivors
Meijer donates to Franciscan Health Michigan City Center of Hope to help sexual abuse survivors

Meijer donates to Franciscan Health Michigan City Center of Hope to help sexual abuse survivors

From left, adolescent behavioral health tech Zoe Braselton; Franciscan Health Michigan City SANE Coordinator Lori Bridegroom, RN; Vice President of Mission Integration Sister Petra Nielsen; and Franciscan Health Foundation Director of Development Deborah Tatum shop at the Meijer in Michigan City for supplies to assist Center of Hope patients.

 Provided

Meijer donated to Franciscan Health Michigan City Center of Hope so it can stock up on needed supplies for sexual abuse survivors.

The Grand Rapids, Michigan-based big box retailer, which has multiple locations across Northwest Indiana, gave a $1,000 gift card to Franciscan Health Michigan City officials so they could shop for survivors who come to the hospital's Center of Hope.

Hospital personnel acquired toiletries, snacks and blankets to fill survivor care bags. They also bought clothing and undergarments from Meijer to supply the Center of Hope emergency clothing closet, which stocks replacement clothes and undergarments for sexual assault survivors. Investigators often need to take clothes and undergarments from the victims of traumatic attacks so they can be used to provide forensic evidence.

Franciscan Health’s Center of Hope provides such survivors one-on-one trauma care by sexual assault nurse examiners who are specially trained to handle such cases.

“I am very thankful for the generous donation to our Center of Hope by our local Meijer store,” said Lori Bridegroom, SANE coordinator at Franciscan Health Michigan City. “We purchased plush blankets, which will help provide comfort not only for our adult patients but our pediatric patients as well. We were also able to purchase many clothing items, including undergarments, which was probably what I was most excited about.

"Although these may not seem like incredibly important things, to the survivors we care for, they are. It truly is the little things that end up making a big difference."

For more information, visit www.franciscanhealthfoundation.org/programs/center-hope or call (219) 661-3401.

