Methodist Hospitals honor outstanding employees during Hospital Week 2021

Methodist Hospitals honored exemplary employees during Hospital Week 21 for supporting the health and wellness of the community.

The health care system with hospitals in Gary and Merrillville gave Humanitarian, Leader, Employee and Safety Star of the Year awards to recognize workers' dedication and compassionate care.

“These award winners truly demonstrate the 'One Methodist' spirit, and we thank them for their exceptional performance and dedication to our community," said Matthew Doyle, president and CEO of Methodist Hospitals.

Mekeda Henderson, a cashier at food services, was named Humanitarian of the Year for excellent performance at work, a great impact on the lives of people in the community and making a difference in the world.

Pharmacist Jacquelyn Ivankovic and Nurse Lyndsay Simpson were named co-Leaders of the Year based on peer feedback for embodying "the values, mission, vision and Model of Care and Conduct of Methodist Hospitals, including our I-Care Values of integrity, compassion, accountability, respect and excellence," according to a press release.

Nurse Brittany Decrescenzo and Clinical Nurse Specialist Jill Sarbenoff were named co-Employers of the Year for outstanding contributions and exemplifying the Methodist Model of Care and Conduct.