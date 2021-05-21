 Skip to main content
Methodist Hospitals honor outstanding employees during Hospital Week 2021
Methodist Hospitals honor outstanding employees during Hospital Week 2021

Methodist Hospitals honor employees during Hospital Week 2021

 Joseph S. Pete

Methodist Hospitals honored exemplary employees during Hospital Week 21 for supporting the health and wellness of the community.

The health care system with hospitals in Gary and Merrillville gave Humanitarian, Leader, Employee and Safety Star of the Year awards to recognize workers' dedication and compassionate care.

LaTina Ashana, a registered nurse at Methodist Hospitals Northlake, has been selected a top nurse in the Region by peer review.

“These award winners truly demonstrate the 'One Methodist' spirit, and we thank them for their exceptional performance and dedication to our community," said Matthew Doyle, president and CEO of Methodist Hospitals.

Mekeda Henderson, a cashier at food services, was named Humanitarian of the Year for excellent performance at work, a great impact on the lives of people in the community and making a difference in the world.

Pharmacist Jacquelyn Ivankovic and Nurse Lyndsay Simpson were named co-Leaders of the Year based on peer feedback for embodying "the values, mission, vision and Model of Care and Conduct of Methodist Hospitals, including our I-Care Values of integrity, compassion, accountability, respect and excellence," according to a press release.

Nurse Brittany Decrescenzo and Clinical Nurse Specialist Jill Sarbenoff were named co-Employers of the Year for outstanding contributions and exemplifying the Methodist Model of Care and Conduct.

Patricia Celis was honored as the Safety Star of the Year for improving safety for patients and reducing errors during treatment.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

