 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Methodist Hospitals names new executive director of surgical services
urgent

Methodist Hospitals names new executive director of surgical services

{{featured_button_text}}
Methodist Hospitals names new executive director of surgical services

Kim Serrano

 Provided

Methodist Hospitals named a new executive director of surgical services.

The health care system, which operates hospitals in Gary and Merrillville, appointed Kim Serrano to be lead its surgical services.

"Kim is an accomplished nurse leader with more than 17 years of clinical and managerial experience in Nursing and Perioperative Services," Methodist Hospitals said in a news release. "She has served in roles as Executive Director, Perioperative and Procedural Operations; Director, Surgical Services/GI Lab/Pain Management; and Director, Preadmission Testing."

She has earned a bachelor of science degree in nursing and a master of science degree from the University of St. Francis in Joliet.

Methodist Hospitals operates the Northlake Campus and Midlake Campus in Gary and the Southlake Campus in Merrillville, collectively offering more than 550 inpatient beds at its Northwest Indiana hospitals. The health care system employs more than 2,500 full-time workers and more than 460 doctors who practice a variety of specialties. Methodist Hospitals contributes more than $108 million a year to the community, including $42.7 million in uncompensated care.

One of the Region's largest health care providers, Methodist has one of just 74 cancer programs in the nation to receive the American College of Surgeons Commission on Cancer’s Outstanding Achievement Award and has been named one of America’s Best Breast Centers by the Women’s Choice Awards four years in a row.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Blood donors could win a trip to Super Bowl
Northwest Indiana Business Headlines

Blood donors could win a trip to Super Bowl

  • Updated

The American Red Cross is teaming up with the National Football League to tackle the shortage by encouraging people, especially coronavirus survivors, to donate blood. Anyone who gives blood or platelets in January to help hospital patients could win a free trip to next year's Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts