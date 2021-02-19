Methodist Hospitals names new executive director of surgical services

Methodist Hospitals named a new executive director of surgical services.

The health care system, which operates hospitals in Gary and Merrillville, appointed Kim Serrano to be lead its surgical services.

"Kim is an accomplished nurse leader with more than 17 years of clinical and managerial experience in Nursing and Perioperative Services," Methodist Hospitals said in a news release. "She has served in roles as Executive Director, Perioperative and Procedural Operations; Director, Surgical Services/GI Lab/Pain Management; and Director, Preadmission Testing."

She has earned a bachelor of science degree in nursing and a master of science degree from the University of St. Francis in Joliet.

Methodist Hospitals operates the Northlake Campus and Midlake Campus in Gary and the Southlake Campus in Merrillville, collectively offering more than 550 inpatient beds at its Northwest Indiana hospitals. The health care system employs more than 2,500 full-time workers and more than 460 doctors who practice a variety of specialties. Methodist Hospitals contributes more than $108 million a year to the community, including $42.7 million in uncompensated care.