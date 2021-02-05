Methodist Hospitals names new vice president of human resources

Methodist Hospitals has appointed Kurt Meyer as vice president of Human Resources.

Meyer, a graduate of Ball State University and the University of Illinois, has more than 30 years of experience in human resources. He has led HR operations for both hospitals and manufacturing companies across the Hoosier State.

Most recently, he served as senior director of human resources for Heartland RV in Elkhart. He previously worked as vice president of human resources and physician practices at Elkhart General Health System and as chief human resources officer and vice president of support services for St. Joseph Health System in Mishawaka, a suburb of South Bend.

"Kurt has an extensive background in labor and employee relations, leadership development and talent acquisition. Kurt earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Management from Ball State University and a Master of Arts in Labor & Industrial Relations Degree from the University of Illinois," Methodist Hospitals said in a news release. "He brings to Methodist strong focus on improving and measuring culture and performance within the health system."