Methodist Hospitals names two new directors to lead key departments

Methodist Hospitals has appointed two new directors tasked with leading key departments.

Casey Kalvaitis was named director of human resources operations and compliance. Mary Byrne was named director of supply chain. Both are outside hires who will oversee the operations of their departments at the health care system, which operates hospitals in Gary and Merrillville.

Kalvaitis most recently served as chief operating officer and human resources director at Lakeshore Bone & Joint Institute. He earned a bachelor of science degree in business administration from Valparaiso University’s Urschel College of Business and a master of science degree in management, strategy and leadership from Michigan State University in Lansing, Michigan.

He has nearly 20 years of experience directing human resources at companies like Family Express, Dollar General and Aldi. Kalvaitis is a Society of Human Resource Management–Senior Certified Professional who belongs to the American Management Association and the Society of Human Resource Management.

Byrne most recently served as director of corporate purchasing at Northwestern Medicine. In that role, she was responsible for procurement for a network of 11 hospitals, clinics, care centers and physician offices.

She has more than 30 years of experience at major healthcare providers. She’s overseen supply chain and materials management for MetroSouth Medical Center, Rush University Medical Center and Swedish Covenant Hospital.

Byrne has won the Dorian Wright Award for Achievement in Supply Chain Management from the Association for Healthcare Resource and Supply Chain Management.

She earned her bachelor’s degree at DePaul University in Chicago.