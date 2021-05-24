 Skip to main content
Methodist Hospitals now offering coronavirus vaccines on walk-in basis
A woman receives a COVID-19 vaccination at a mobile clinic in Los Angeles' Chinatown.

 AL SEIB, LOS ANGELES TIMES

Methodist Hospitals are now offering coronavirus vaccines on a walk-in basis, with no appointment required.

The health care system is administering COVID-19 vaccines to walk-ins over the age of 12 at its hospitals in Gary and Merrillville, where appointments had previously been needed.

People can go to the Northlake Campus Corporate Services Building at 550 Grant St. in Gary or the Southlake Campus Pavilion B, first floor conference room at 200 E. 89th Ave. in Merrillville. The clinics are open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday. 

The hospitals are still taking appointments at both of the clinics, but they are no longer required. Both offer the Pfizer vaccine.

Clinical trials found the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to be 100% effective at the prevention of COVID-19 among those in the 12-year-old through 15-year-old age group, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Side effects during the trials included tiredness, headache, chills, muscle pain, joint pain, fever and pain at the site of the injection.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said data is currently limited on how long the vaccine will provide protection and if it can prevent transmission of the virus from person to person.

The Methodist CareFirst Schererville facility at 7860 Burr Street also will continue to administer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to anyone 16 or older by appointment only.

To make an appointment, visit vaccine.coronavirus.in.gov, call 211, or call Methodist Hospitals at 219-981-4504 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

