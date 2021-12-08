Methodist Hospitals opens immediate care facility in Valparaiso

Methodist Hospitals has opened a new immediate care facility in Valparaiso.

The health care system, which operates hospitals in Gary and Merrillville, is locating its fourth CareFirst location at 1781 W. Morthland Drive in Valpo.

“Methodist Hospitals is proud to launch this new facility, which brings a one-stop source for convenient and cost-effective care to the Valparaiso community,” said Matt Doyle, Methodist Hospitals president and CEO.

Methodist Hospitals now has four CareFirst clinics, including the ones in Crown Point, Merrillville and Schererville. The immediate care clinics treat common illnesses like colds, flu, fevers, urinary tract infections, earaches, food poisoning and diarrhea. They also deal with minor injuries like fractures, sprains and strains.

The CareFirst Clinics are open on evenings and weekends as an alternative to emergency rooms at a time when patients cannot go to see their primary care doctor. They have been springing up across Northwest Indiana in recent years as part of an ongoing national trend to move care away from centralized hospitals and closer to where patients live.