Methodist Hospitals takes an innovative, less invasive approach to treating blood clots

Before introducing these new devices about five months ago, patients with large blockages or clots may have had to miss work for one to two months while the blood thinners worked, says Kodenchery.

“Now most of my patients can go back to work in about a week, depending upon how sick they are,” he says. FlowTriever is the first Food and Drug Administration approved mechanical thrombectomy device designed to treat a pulmonary embolism, a clot in a pulmonary artery leading to the lungs. If the clot breaks free and travels to the lungs it can cause death in almost one-third of all patients.

“At Methodist Hospitals, we are committed to investing in cutting-edge technology to support our physicians and surgeons in their efforts to bring our patients the very best care,” says Matt Doyle, Methodist Hospitals president and CEO. “So we are pleased to be able to offer these clot removal devices that have been real game-changers for our cardiologists,"

Using FlowTriever and ClotTriever, for the treatment of deep vein thrombosis, doctors can quickly intervene when patients are at risk. Both devices can treat a patient with one use.