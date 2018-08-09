Methodist Hospitals has finalized a deal to bring heart and lung surgeons from University of Chicago Medicine to Northwest Indiana.
Two UChicago Medicine surgeons are joining the Methodist Hospitals Heart and Vascular Institute.
“As we move forward as an independent system, clinical partnerships such as this one will be instrumental in ensuring our hospitals’ continued growth and success. We are proud to bring UChicago Medicine to Northwest Indiana,” stated Methodist President and CEO Ray Grady.
“The addition of these two noted surgeons gives Methodist Hospitals a comprehensive program of cardiac, thoracic and vascular surgery services.”
The deal comes in the wake of Methodist's failed merger attempt with Franciscan Alliance. Methodist, which has hospital campuses in Gary and Merrillville, has been exploring partnerships in recent years as its gets more difficult, in an era of health care consolidation, for smaller hospital systems to stay independent.
Dr. Daniel Ciaburri joined Methodist on Aug. 1. He is a cardiothoracic surgeon specializing in open heart surgery, thoracic surgery, valve replacement, aneurysm and dissection repair as well as treatment of arrhythmia and coronary artery disease.
He got his medical training at the University of Connecticut and Cornell University‘s New York-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and is certified by the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Thoracic Surgery. His office is at Methodist Hospitals' Southlake Campus, Pavilion B, 200 E. 89th Ave. in Merrillville.
Dr. Cosmin Dobrescu, a cardiothoracic and vascular surgeon, will join Methodist Hospitals in October. He is a graduate of the Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and was fellowship-trained in congenital cardiac surgery and thoracic surgery at UCLA Medical Center and the University of Michigan Hospitals and Health Centers. He is certified by the American Board of Surgery and the American Board of Thoracic Surgery.
“We continually seek ways to provide greater health care options, easier access and increased convenience for more patients,” stated Dr. Valluvan Jeevanandam, chief of cardiac surgery at UChicago Medicine.
“Our expertise in cardiothoracic and vascular disease and surgery will complement the services provided at Methodist Hospitals.”