Methodist Hospitals Wound Centers win awards

Both met or exceeded national quality benchmarks. The clinical distinction award singles out wound care centers that have attained a 90% healing rate and exceeded patient safety goals. The patient satisfaction awards reflect patient satisfaction scores of at least 96%.

“This achievement reaffirms the quality of care that our Wound Care Center provides its patients every day,” said Matt Doyle, president and CEO of Methodist Hospitals. “Despite a daunting pandemic, we have been able to maintain clinical excellence and we are proud to be a recipient of these awards that recognize the hard work and dedication of our staff.”