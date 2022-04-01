 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Methodist Hospitals Wound Centers win awards

Methodist Southlake Campus is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Methodist Hospitals Wound Centers won awards for success in helping patients recover.

RestorixHealth, a leading wound care solutions company, recognized Methodist's Southlake Campus Wound Care Center in Merrillville and Northlake Campus Wound Care Center in Gary for wound healing rates, safety and patient satisfaction.

The Southlake Campus Wound Care Center won RestorixHealth’s National Clinical Distinction and Patient Satisfaction Awards, while the Northlake Campus Wound Care Center also received a Patient Satisfaction Award.

Both met or exceeded national quality benchmarks. The clinical distinction award singles out wound care centers that have attained a 90% healing rate and exceeded patient safety goals. The patient satisfaction awards reflect patient satisfaction scores of at least 96%.

“This achievement reaffirms the quality of care that our Wound Care Center provides its patients every day,” said Matt Doyle, president and CEO of Methodist Hospitals. “Despite a daunting pandemic, we have been able to maintain clinical excellence and we are proud to be a recipient of these awards that recognize the hard work and dedication of our staff.”

Methodist Hospitals Wound Centers deploy multidisciplinary teams that include physicians, nurses and technicians trained in wound care and hyperbaric medicine. 

For more information, call 219.886.4899.

