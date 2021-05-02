Michigan City group tackling food desert problem in city

“We are seeking recommendations on what the community wants to see. We want a broad array of the community to take part in the survey and focus groups and offer input,” Purdue Extension Assistant Program Leader and Extension Specialist for Sustainable Communities Kara Salazar said.

“With our LaPorte County Purdue Extension staff deeply involved in the entire process, in addition to the important local partnerships that are already being cultivated, we are in an excellent position to make this process as inclusive as possible. For instance, could we go door to door to enhance our response rate of the survey? Perhaps, but we want to make sure to hear the voice of the people and be respectful of everyone’s health status,” he said. “In the meantime, our team is getting data snapshots hammered out, and we will be learning what could be of use to our conversations with the community.”