CROWN POINT — Site work began last month on a new $3 million Franciscan Physician Network pediatric facility that will provide more space to care for Crown Point-area families.
The FPN Crown Point Pediatrics Health Center, currently located at 1505 S. Court St., will move to the new location, next to the FPN St. Clare Health Center on Indiana Avenue in 2020.
The new facility will be 10,250 square feet with 18 exam rooms and child-friendly finishes. With site work by Ziese and Sons Excavating underway, project manager Robert Florkiewicz said he expects the new building to be ready in nine or 10 months.
Franciscan Physician Network Director of Operations Mary Jo Spearson said the new facility will be a prime location near schools and will have more space than the current 6,600-square-foot building.
“The Crown Point pediatricians have been vested in the community for 20-plus years and look to continue to provide pediatric care at the new facility,” she said.
The physicians at the Crown Point Pediatrics Health Center are Drs. Lisa Gold, who has provided care at the center since 1995; Silvia Vicente, since 1996; Anisha Amin, since 2001; Akilah Cook, since 2015; and Samuel Khairkar, since 2018.