Mobile Market to distribute food to needy at Franciscan Health Hospital in Crown Point

Food Bank continues to serve sizable pandemic needs while adding programs

The Food Bank of Northwest Indiana takes its distributions on the road with its Mobile Market program. Franciscan Health and the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana will bring a Mobile Market to Franciscan Health Crown Point at 1201 S. Main St. in Crown Point from 3 to 5 p.m. April 14.

CROWN POINT — People and families in need can get fresh, healthy food at an upcoming Mobile Market.

The Franciscan Health program often brings the market to its downtown Hammond hospital. It's part of an ongoing effort to battle food insecurity.

The Franciscan Health program often brings the market to its downtown Hammond hospital. It's part of an ongoing effort to battle food insecurity.

"Provided in partnership with Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, each mobile market truck offers participants a selection of free grains, fruits, vegetables and protein," Franciscan Health said in a press release. "Food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis until supplies are gone. Recipients must show valid proof of Indiana residency."

It's drive-thru only. People are asked not to show up before 2:30 p.m.

Franciscan Health is looking to tackle food insecurity that's been traced to developmental delays in children and more chronic illness in adults. It affects roughly 17% of households with children and 13% without children in Lake County.

It's estimated about 43,000 kids in Lake County schools get free or reduced-cost lunches.

"A matching gift challenge recently raised $100,000 for the Franciscan Health Foundation to expand its food insecurity effort," Franciscan Health said in a press release. "Later this year, Franciscan Health plans to create a 'Healthy Food Bodega' at Franciscan Health Hammond. Certified through the Food Bank of Northwest Indiana, this healthy food pantry will provide both food and education, emphasizing the importance of a healthy diet."

To donate, call the Franciscan Health Foundation at (219) 661-3401 or visit FranciscanHealthFoundation.org.

For more information, visit foodbanknwi.org.

