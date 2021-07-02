Morton student volunteering at Community Hospital wins Indiana Barbara James Service Award

Morton High School student Alexandra Medina sought two years ago to gain career experience at a “well-rounded place where I could obtain skills needed in the health care field.”

She started volunteering at Community Hospital in Munster, giving more than 250 hours of her time over the past two years. She's been honored with HOSA Future Health Professionals' Barbara James Service Award for her contributions.

“Alexandra completed more than 250 hours of volunteer service to receive the Barbara James Service Award at the state level,” said Kerri Clark, manager of volunteer services at Community Hospital.

Clark helped Medina verify and log in her service hours.

“She completed 109 of them at the front desk since returning to service Nov. 10, 2020. Since she started in December 2019, she has completed 383 service hours at the hospital," Clark said. "For reference, most volunteers earn roughly 200 hours per year."

The service award has a bronze level at 100 to 174.9 hours, silver at 175 to 249.9 hours and gold level at 250 or more hours per year.

Medina hopes to earn a certification in emergency medicine as an EMT. Long-term, she aspires to work in the surgical field.