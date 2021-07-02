 Skip to main content
Morton student volunteering at Community Hospital wins Indiana Barbara James Service Award
Student volunteer Alexandra Medina, seated, reviews visitation guidelines with Kerri Clark, manager of volunteer services at Community Hospital.

 Joseph S. Pete

Morton High School student Alexandra Medina sought two years ago to gain career experience at a “well-rounded place where I could obtain skills needed in the health care field.”

She started volunteering at Community Hospital in Munster, giving more than 250 hours of her time over the past two years. She's been honored with HOSA Future Health Professionals' Barbara James Service Award for her contributions.

Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana, Inc., the parent company to the hospitals of Community Healthcare System, named Gregg Ferlin its new chief financial officer.

“Alexandra completed more than 250 hours of volunteer service to receive the Barbara James Service Award at the state level,” said Kerri Clark, manager of volunteer services at  Community Hospital.

Clark helped Medina verify and log in her service hours.

“She completed 109 of them at the front desk since returning to service Nov. 10, 2020. Since she started in December 2019, she has completed 383 service hours at the hospital," Clark said. "For reference, most volunteers earn roughly 200 hours per year."

The service award has a bronze level at 100 to 174.9 hours, silver at 175 to 249.9 hours and gold level at 250 or more hours per year.

Medina hopes to earn a certification in emergency medicine as an EMT. Long-term, she aspires to work in the surgical field.

“Volunteering has allowed me to grow at a professional and personal level,” Medina said. “I have met a lot of new people who each have contributed to my development. I have gained many skills, for instance, self-discipline, stress management, attention to detail, decision making and initiative. I encourage other students to start contributing to their communities through volunteer service hours.”

Medina is one of many volunteers at Community Hospital, St. Catherine Hospital, St. Mary Medical Center and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point. Community Healthcare System matches volunteers' talents with work opportunities, giving volunteers the chance to work directly with patients or behind the scenes to help provide quality health care.

Anyone over the age of 18 who's interested in greeting, directing, escorting or transporting patients can apply to work as a volunteer.

For more information, visit comhs.org/donate/volunteer-opportunities. People also can call the Department of Volunteer Services at 219-703-1031 for Munster, 219-392-7031 for East Chicago or 219-947-6011 for Hobart and Crown Point.

