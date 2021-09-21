Mrvan wins U.S. House approval to extend expiring veterans benefit programs

U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, won unanimous House approval Monday for legislation extending the life of several veterans benefit programs that soon were due to expire.
Connor Burge, file, The Times
The U.S. House unanimously agreed Monday to support a proposal by U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, extending the life of several benefit programs for military veterans that soon were set to expire.
House Bill 5293, which now goes to the Senate, would make permanent the Veterans Administration Dental Insurance Program, which enables qualifying veterans, survivors, and dependents to purchase discounted dental insurance coverage.
Mrvan, who serves as chairman of the House Veterans' Affairs Subcommittee on Technology Modernization, thanked his colleagues for eliminating uncertainty over whether the dental program would continue.
Connor Burge, The Times
"Throughout my career, I have met with countless veterans who struggled with dental issues and access to care," said Mrvan, the former trustee of Lake County's North Township.
"I am grateful that this legislation ensures veterans can continue to access these essential services."
The legislation also extends for one year authorization for the VA to provide travel reimbursement for veterans living in rural areas to reach the nearest Vet Center, and to continue a pilot program allowing the VA to accept building and land donations from approved non-federal entities that improve long-term VA infrastructure and health care services.
Gallery: Frank J. Mrvan talks with voters
Frank Mrvan talks with voters
Congressional candidate Frank Mrvan, far left, gets to know early voters waiting in line Friday outside the Wicker Park Social Center in Highland.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Frank Mrvan talks with voters
Congressional candidate Frank Mrvan, left, speaks with Ashley Franklin, center, and her daughter, Aubrey McClendon, both of Highland, Friday as they wait for early voting at the Wicker Park Social Center in Highland.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Frank Mrvan talks with voters
Congressional candidate Frank Mrvan, far left, takes time to speak with early voters Friday afternoon in Wicker Memorial Park in Highland.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Frank Mrvan talks with voters
Congressional candidate Frank Mrvan, left, speaks with first-time voter Jason Reis, of Highland, on Friday as Reis waits to vote early in Wicker Memorial Park.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Frank Mrvan talks with voters
Frank Mrvan, Democratic Congressional candidate, spent part of Friday afternoon talking with early voters in line at the Wicker Park Social Center in Highland.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Frank Mrvan talks with voters
Congressional candidate Frank Mrvan, left, shares a fist bump with Dennis Addison, of Dyer, on Friday in Wicker Memorial Park. Mrvan spent part of the afternoon talking with early voters waiting outside the Wicker Park Social Center.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Frank Mrvan talks with voters
Congressional candidate Frank Mrvan, right, speaks with Luis Salamanca, of Highland, as he and others wait in line for early voting on Friday in Wicker Memorial Park.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Frank Mrvan talks with voters
Congressional candidate Frank Mrvan, right, shares a fist bump with first-time voter Nicole Czarnecki, of Highland, on Friday in Wicker Memorial Park in Highland.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Frank Mrvan talks with voters
Congressional candidate Frank Mrvan gets to know voters on Friday waiting in line at the Wicker Park Social Center in Highland.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Frank Mrvan talks with voters
Congressional candidate Frank Mrvan, right, gets to know Nancy O'Donnell, of Highland, as she waits to vote early Friday at Wicker Memorial Park.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Frank Mrvan talks with voters
Congressional candidate Frank Mrvan, right, speaks with Nancy O'Donnell, center, of Highland, on Friday as she and others wait in line to vote early in Wicker Memorial Park.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Frank Mrvan talks with voters
Congressional candidate Frank Mrvan spends time Friday afternoon speaking with early voters in line at the Wicker Park Social Center in Highland.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Frank Mrvan talks with voters
Early voters wait in a line Friday snaking through the walking path of Wicker Memorial Park in Highland. Early voting was available at the park's social center.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Frank Mrvan talks with voters
Congressional candidate Frank Mrvan spent part of Friday afternoon getting to know early voters outside the Wicker Park Social Center in Highland.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Frank Mrvan talks with voters
Early voters wait in line on Friday at Wicker Memorial Park in Highland.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Frank Mrvan talks with voters
Congressional candidate Frank Mrvan, left, speaks with Xochitl Jimenez, of Highland, on Friday in Wicker Memorial Park.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Frank Mrvan talks with voters
Congressional candidate Frank Mrvan talks with voters in line at the Wicker Park Social Center on Friday in Highland.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Frank Mrvan talks with voters
Jenira Craig, of Griffith, shares words with Congressional candidate Frank Mrvan on Friday as she waits for early voting in Wicker Memorial Park.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Frank Mrvan talks with voters
Democratic Congressional candidate Frank Mrvan spent part of Friday afternoon speaking with early voters outside the Wicker Park Social Center in Highland.
Kale Wilk, The Times
