Mrvan wins U.S. House approval to extend expiring veterans benefit programs
Mrvan wins U.S. House approval to extend expiring veterans benefit programs

U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, won unanimous House approval Monday for legislation extending the life of several veterans benefit programs that soon were due to expire.

The U.S. House unanimously agreed Monday to support a proposal by U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, extending the life of several benefit programs for military veterans that soon were set to expire.

House Bill 5293, which now goes to the Senate, would make permanent the Veterans Administration Dental Insurance Program, which enables qualifying veterans, survivors, and dependents to purchase discounted dental insurance coverage.

Mrvan, who serves as chairman of the House Veterans' Affairs Subcommittee on Technology Modernization, thanked his colleagues for eliminating uncertainty over whether the dental program would continue.

"Throughout my career, I have met with countless veterans who struggled with dental issues and access to care," said Mrvan, the former trustee of Lake County's North Township.

"I am grateful that this legislation ensures veterans can continue to access these essential services."

The legislation also extends for one year authorization for the VA to provide travel reimbursement for veterans living in rural areas to reach the nearest Vet Center, and to continue a pilot program allowing the VA to accept building and land donations from approved non-federal entities that improve long-term VA infrastructure and health care services.

Download PDF House Bill 5293
