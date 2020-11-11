Multivitamin benefits, olive oil vs coconut oil, flavanols and blood pressure, nutrition and fitness, coffee and green tea,

ABCs of multivitamins

Multivitamins are one of the most controversial nutrition topics, with some experts saying it’s time to give them up and others advising not to lose hope.

The latter group includes some Harvard Health experts, who say there are potential benefits and no known risks at this time.

A Physicians’ Health study found that those who took a multivitamin for more than a decade had modest reductions in cancer and cataracts, but no protective effect against cardiovascular disease or declining mental function.

Harvard Health recommends consulting with your doctor, assessing your diet and refraining from taking high doses of vitamins.

Source: Harvard Health

At the heart of cooking oil

Though coconut oil has amassed quite a following, experts say olive oil is still the top choice when it comes to heart health.

According to a recent study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, replacing margarine, butter or mayonnaise with olive oil was associated with reduced risk of cardiovascular disease.