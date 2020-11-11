Multivitamin benefits, olive oil vs coconut oil, flavanols and blood pressure, nutrition and fitness, coffee and green tea,

ABCs of multivitamins
Multivitamins are one of the most controversial nutrition topics, with some experts saying it’s time to give them up and others advising not to lose hope.
The latter group includes some Harvard Health experts, who say there are potential benefits and no known risks at this time.
A Physicians’ Health study found that those who took a multivitamin for more than a decade had modest reductions in cancer and cataracts, but no protective effect against cardiovascular disease or declining mental function.
Harvard Health recommends consulting with your doctor, assessing your diet and refraining from taking high doses of vitamins.
Source: Harvard Health
At the heart of cooking oil
Though coconut oil has amassed quite a following, experts say olive oil is still the top choice when it comes to heart health.
According to a recent study published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology, replacing margarine, butter or mayonnaise with olive oil was associated with reduced risk of cardiovascular disease.
After taking demographic and lifestyle factors into consideration, those who consumed more than half a tablespoon of olive oil per day had a reduced risk of developing cardiovascular disease or dying from it.
The study found that coconut oil did not offer the same benefits and instead increased low-density lipoprotein (LDL) cholesterol, the kind associated with an increased risk of heart disease.
Source: Harvard Health
Flavanols and blood pressure
Those whose diets include flavanol-rich foods and drinks could experience lower blood pressure.
That’s according to a British study that compared what people ate with their blood pressures. Researchers found the decline in blood pressure could be as much as 10%.
Flavanol-rich foods and drinks include tea, cocoa, apples and berries. Diets such as the Mediterranean diet and Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension (DASH) diet often include these as staples.
Source: University of Reading
Fitness, cognition linked to nutrition
University of Illinois researchers have found a direct link between physical fitness, cognitive performance and optimal nutrition.
A study published in Scientific Reports revealed that getting the right nutrition improved not only a person’s physical fitness but also mental edge.
In the study, two groups of participants performed the same training program, but one group received a prototype nutritional drink while the other received a placebo.
The group with the high-protein drink experienced improved memory, reaction time and muscle mass, as well as a lower resting heart rate.
Source: University of Illinois
Drink up, coffee, green tea lovers
Coffee and green tea lovers will be happy to know that these drinks may help reduce their odds of premature death.
A new study found that those who have type 2 diabetes and enjoy four or more cups of green tea and two cups of coffee per day had a 63% lower risk of death in an average five-year follow-up.
Even if you only enjoy a cup a day, lowered risk of early death by 12% and 15%, respectively.
Source: Kyushu University, Japan
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.