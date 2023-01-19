Munster Fire Department raises funds for Cancer Resource Centre with T-shirt sales

The Munster Fire Department raised thousands of dollars for Community Health Network's Cancer Resource Centre over the last few years.

It's supported the Cancer Resource Centre in Munster through T-shirt sales, most recently through shirts that paid tribute to the late Munster High School baseball coach Robert “Bob” Shinkan.

“As part of the Munster Fire Department, we have the Munster Fire Association that is more of a social group, and as part of that group, we are always looking for opportunities to give back to the community,” Deputy Fire Chief Dave Strbjak said. “One of the things we do is fundraising for different organizations. Having the Cancer Resource Centre right here in Munster, we thought it should be one of the organizations we donate to.”

The fire department's 2022 shirts honored Shinkan, who died of breast cancer last February.

“Everyone equates breast cancer to women, but this year’s logo was that men could get it, too,” Strbjak said. “We decided to use that logo with a pink and blue design on the shirts.”

Strbjak originally pitched the Cancer Resource Centre fundraiser idea to the fire association three years ago. A family member was diagnosed with breast cancer just a year later.

“Ironically, a year after our first Cancer Resource Centre fundraiser, (a family member) was diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer, so it was like a premonition to get involved and get our association involved,” he said. “We wanted to give support to cancer patients and help find a cure.”

The Munster fire department raised $5,000 the first year, $6,000 the second year and $5,300 last year. Some shirts from 2022 are left over and still available for sale.

Proceeds will be rolled over into the 2023 shirt fundraiser that will kick off on Aug. 1.

The fire department's donations help cancer patients and their families with services, education, encouragement and support.

“We are forever grateful for the generous donations we have received over the years from the Munster Fire Department,” said Anthony Andello, outreach manager for the Cancer Resource Centre. “Their commitment to helping us care for cancer patients and their loved ones is inspiring.”

For more information or to donate, visit myccrf.com or call 219-836-6960.