Munster plastic surgeon donates to breast cancer fund

A Munster plastic surgeon donated to the Breast Cancer Awareness Fund of the Women’s Diagnostic Centers of the Community Healthcare System.

David Robinson and his Indiana Plastic Surgery practice gave $2,500 to Community Healthcare System to help women without insurance afford diagnostic breast care, such as screenings and mammograms.

His mother, Virginia Robinson, died in 2015 after battling breast cancer for 28 years. She was the wife of Edward P. Robinson, the administrator of Community Hospital from 1967 to 2003. She was involved with many programs and services there, attending the first Lights of Life tree-lighting ceremony.

The program helps fund the nonprofit Community Cancer Research Foundation that aims to bring advances in cancer research to local residents.

The Women’s Diagnostic Centers of Community Healthcare System helps local residents by providing 3D mammography that can catch breast cancer in the early stages, when it's easier to treat. It's earned national accreditations for breast imaging, mammography, stereotactic breast biopsy, breast ultrasounds and ultrasound-guided breast biopsy.

Patients can get both same-day appointments and same-day results in many cases.

Mary Nicholson, the medical director of Community Hospital Women’s Diagnostic Center in Munster and regional director of Breast Imaging Services for Community Healthcare System, said Robinson's continued support helped many in the community.

“The generosity of Dr. David Robinson and his practice allows us to provide exceptional care to more patients throughout the area,” Nicholson said. “His donations are beyond appreciated.”