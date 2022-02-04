'Murder for Two' kicking off Towle Theater's 19th season

The musical comedy "Murder for Two" is kicking off the Towle Theater's 19th season in downtown Hammond.

The play by Kellen Blair and Joe Kinosian is a throwback to old school murder mysteries. It will be directed by Managing Director Jeff Casey and star Alex Kulak as Officer Marcus Moscowicz and Emil Ginter as The Suspects.

Yes, that's suspects plural.

"Murder For Two is the perfect blend of music, mayhem and murder," the Towle Theater said in a press release. "In this hilarious 90-minute show, two performers play 13 roles – not to mention the piano – in a witty and winking homage to old-fashioned murder mysteries. Officer Marcus Moscowicz is a small-town policeman with dreams of making it to detective. One fateful night, shots ring out at the surprise birthday party of Great American Novelist Arthur Whitney and the writer is killed…fatally. With the nearest detective an hour away, Marcus jumps at the chance to prove his sleuthing skills—with the help of his silent partner, Lou. But whodunit? You won't want to miss this killer musical comedy."

Valerie Webdell serves as musical director of the play, which is sponsored by Cheryl Mikuly and Calumet College of St. Joseph. The season is sponsored by Leon Dombrowski and Seda Turan and Accucraft Imaging.

The Towle Theater at 5205 Hohman Aven. will stage the play on Feb. 25-27, March 4-6, 11-13. The Friday and Saturday performances take place at 8 p.m. The Sunday matinees will take place at 2 p.m. with the box office opening an hour early.

Tickets are $21. Late seating is not allowed. Proof of vaccination and masks are required, as there is not room for social distancing in the theater.

For more information, call 219-937-8780 or visit towletheater.org.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.