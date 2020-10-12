 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
NAACP helping Hammond health clinic reduce energy use, carbon dioxide emissions
urgent

NAACP helping Hammond health clinic reduce energy use, carbon dioxide emissions

{{featured_button_text}}
The switch to LED

Energy efficient LED lighting, similar to these bulbs being tested in 2017 at Purdue University Northwest in Hammond, soon will be installed at Hammond's Ophelia Steen Family and Health Services Center to reduce energy use and cut the facility's carbon dioxide emissions by approximately three-fourths.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

HAMMOND — A community health clinic in Hammond is going green to significantly cut the amount of carbon dioxide it's responsible for contributing to the environment.

The Ophelia Steen Family and Health Services Center is replacing all the traditional lighting in its facility with LED bulbs, which use less electricity and correspondingly reduce the clinic's carbon dioxide emissions by nearly three-fourths.

The lighting replacement by Energy Harness was made possible with the assistance of the NAACP Power Up Solar and Jobs Program and "Black to Green" initiative, which offer solar installation and energy efficiency training in marginalized communities in light of the the disproportionate burden fossil fuels have placed on black communities.

"This partnership is a great example of how we can work together to reduce our carbon footprint and reduce costs for a facility that provides critical services in our community," said Rev. Homer Cobb, president of the Hammond NAACP branch.

"It's unfortunate that Indiana rolled back its requirements for businesses and homes to embrace energy efficiency; we need to make sure our policymakers understand the value of these partnerships and programs."

A ribbon-cutting ceremony at the health services center, 5927 Columbia Ave., is scheduled for 10 a.m. Oct. 21, with Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. among the dignitaries scheduled to attend.

COVID-19 safety protocols, including face masks and social distancing, will be enforced, according to the Hammond NAACP.

Gallery: Indiana historical markers in the Region

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Gov. Holcomb imposes statewide face mask requirement

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts