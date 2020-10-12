NAACP helping Hammond health clinic reduce energy use, carbon dioxide emissions

HAMMOND — A community health clinic in Hammond is going green to significantly cut the amount of carbon dioxide it's responsible for contributing to the environment.

The Ophelia Steen Family and Health Services Center is replacing all the traditional lighting in its facility with LED bulbs, which use less electricity and correspondingly reduce the clinic's carbon dioxide emissions by nearly three-fourths.

The lighting replacement by Energy Harness was made possible with the assistance of the NAACP Power Up Solar and Jobs Program and "Black to Green" initiative, which offer solar installation and energy efficiency training in marginalized communities in light of the the disproportionate burden fossil fuels have placed on black communities.

"This partnership is a great example of how we can work together to reduce our carbon footprint and reduce costs for a facility that provides critical services in our community," said Rev. Homer Cobb, president of the Hammond NAACP branch.

"It's unfortunate that Indiana rolled back its requirements for businesses and homes to embrace energy efficiency; we need to make sure our policymakers understand the value of these partnerships and programs."