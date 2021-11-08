National Guard members assisting at St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart

Six members of the Indiana National Guard have been deployed to St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart an effort to help relieve pressure on nurses and other hospital staff.

"The Indiana National Guard has developed a response team that has been traveling across the state of Indiana offering services and another compassionate set of hands to hospitals and health systems," Community Healthcare System spokesperson Elise Sims said. "This specialized team, called a Hospital Response Team, provides ongoing resources and staffing needs for activities that can be fulfilled in a support role. St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart applied for the program and has been approved for six individuals to assist in the areas of patient transport, Emergency Department liaisons and drawing blood/taking vitals."

National Guard members have been diployed to help hospitals across the state as resources have been stretched thin by coronavirus cases and deaths. The Hospital Response Team has been sent to Ascension St. Vincent Hospital in north Indianapolis, Clark Memorial Hospital in Jeffersonville and Deaconess Hospital in Evansville to assist when they were too short-staffed to handle all the COVID-19 cases.

The Indiana National Guard team is expected to stay at the Hobart hospital through at least Nov. 18.