National health groups beg Americans to scale back Thanksgiving celebrations

"The record-shattering surge underway is resulting in uncontrolled community spread and infection that has already overburdened health systems in some areas and will ultimately consume capacity of our health care system and may reduce the availability of care in many places in our country," they write.

In their letter, the groups acknowledge COVID-19 fatigue is real. But they say that's no reason for people to stop wearing face masks, maintaining physical distancing and washing their hands — even while celebrating the holidays with family and friends.

"Following these science-based, commonsense measures is the best way to prevent our health care systems and dedicated health care professionals from being overwhelmed by critically ill patients. We must protect the doctors, nurses and other caregivers who have tirelessly battled this virus for months," they say.

Ultimately, the health associations believe the world will get through the pandemic by following the science and adhering to public health steps that work, and Americans' decisions about Thanksgiving will determine, in part, when the end arrives and whether hospital workers are there to see it.

"You can do your part to ensure they can continue to care for you and your loved ones," they say.