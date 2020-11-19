National health groups beg Americans to scale back Thanksgiving celebrations

Three leading U.S. medical and health organizations are pleading with Americans to scale back their Thanksgiving celebrations this year to minimize the spread of COVID-19.
A joint letter issued Thursday by the American Medical Association, American Hospital Association, and American Nurses Association recommends people still planning to host or attend a Thanksgiving gathering to follow every possible safety precaution.
"We — the physicians, nurses, hospital and health system leaders, and public health professionals on the front lines of this pandemic — strongly urge everyone throughout our country to celebrate responsibly, in a scaled-back fashion that limits the virus' spread, to help reduce the risk of infecting friends, family and others you love," the letter states.
The organizations note that throughout the pandemic, COVID-19 infections have followed a similar pattern of spiking about two weeks after major holidays, including Memorial Day, Independence Day, Labor Day, and currently, Halloween.
They caution that hospitals may not be able to accommodate a similar mid-December COVID-19 infection spike if too many Americans spread the virus at Thanksgiving get-togethers.
"The record-shattering surge underway is resulting in uncontrolled community spread and infection that has already overburdened health systems in some areas and will ultimately consume capacity of our health care system and may reduce the availability of care in many places in our country," they write.
In their letter, the groups acknowledge COVID-19 fatigue is real. But they say that's no reason for people to stop wearing face masks, maintaining physical distancing and washing their hands — even while celebrating the holidays with family and friends.
"Following these science-based, commonsense measures is the best way to prevent our health care systems and dedicated health care professionals from being overwhelmed by critically ill patients. We must protect the doctors, nurses and other caregivers who have tirelessly battled this virus for months," they say.
Ultimately, the health associations believe the world will get through the pandemic by following the science and adhering to public health steps that work, and Americans' decisions about Thanksgiving will determine, in part, when the end arrives and whether hospital workers are there to see it.
"You can do your part to ensure they can continue to care for you and your loved ones," they say.
Dr. Kristina Box, the Indiana state health commissioner, issued a similar plea Wednesday, urging Hoosiers to avoid large Thanksgiving family gatherings and celebrate only with those already living in their household.
"To be frank, staying home is the best way to protect yourself and others," Box said. "Even with friends and family, people need to be cautious during the holidays so they don't add to the trend of increasing cases."
