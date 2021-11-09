'Nature Now' exhibit on display at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts

The new exhibit at the Lubeznik Center for the Arts, following the blockbuster summer exhibition "Bramson / Indiana / Lake," takes a look at the natural world and humanity's impact on it.

"Nature Now" is on display at the arts center at 101 W 2nd St., Michigan City through Feb. 25.

"The artists in the 'Nature Now' exhibition create works that explore the transient and cyclical nature of life and reflect upon the impact humans have on the world," the Lubeznik Center for the Arts said in a press release. "Humans have a precarious relationship with nature - they revere it yet struggle to live in harmony with it. Finding a balance is threatened by a consumeristic culture where human demands put the earth and other species in danger."

The group show features a number of artistic mediums, including paintings and sculptures made with Legos cast in concrete. It showcases the work of artists Herman Aguirre, Christina Donner, Doug Fogelson, Stacey Lee Gee, Holly Greenberg, Mark Rospenda, Tom Van Eynde and Heidi Norton.

"The artists of 'Nature Now' address these issues in their work with the hope of encouraging conversations that help us move beyond an anthropocentric world, and become more sustainable, equitable, and just," the Lubeznik Center for the Arts said in a press release.