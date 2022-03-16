Nearly all of Indiana rated for low spread of COVID-19

Breathe easy, Hoosiers. The COVID-19 pandemic is over — for now.

Two months after Indiana tallied an astounding 18,894 new coronavirus infections in a single day, the Hoosier State on Tuesday recorded just 303 positive cases, according to data provided by the Indiana Department of Health.

That's the fewest number of new COVID-19 cases since last summer when Indiana saw a similar period between Memorial Day and Independence Day with hardly any positive tests compared to the massive surge of COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths Hoosiers experienced between September 2020 and March 2021 and from October 2021 through February 2022.

The decline perhaps is most vividly seen on the Indiana Department of Health's color-coded map displaying the spread of COVID-19 in each of the state's 92 counties.

As recently as Feb. 2 every county was red, signifying uncontrolled spread of the virus based on weekly cases per 100,000 residents and the seven-day testing positivity rate.

On Wednesday, 78 counties were at the ideal blue level, including Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties, with 14 counties one notch higher at yellow. No counties were either orange or red.

While many Hoosiers are taking advantage of the lull in COVID-19 cases to resume their favorite activities the virus isn't giving up entirely.

Data show a total of 442 individuals are hospitalized in Indiana because of COVID-19. The state also added 37 new deaths to the pandemic tally Wednesday, bringing the total number of confirmed and probable COVID-19 deaths in Indiana to 23,229.

COVID-19 also is proving to be very resilient in other nations, particularly South Korea and Hong Kong, where cases are surging due to the BA.2 subvariant of the omicron variant.

That spurred former Indiana Health Commissioner Dr. Jerome Adams, who served as U.S. surgeon general under Republican former President Donald Trump, to take to Twitter Wednesday and urge unvaccinated Americans to get the COVID-19 vaccine, or a booster shot, as soon as possible.

"BA.2 is coming. It's not if, but how soon — likely on the plane ride home from spring break," Adams said.

The free COVID-19 vaccine is available at more than 1,400 retail pharmacies, health clinics and hospitals across the state — often without an appointment. A full list of vaccine sites is online at ourshot.in.gov.

According to the Indiana Department of Health, unvaccinated individuals have accounted for 90.9% of Indiana's nearly 1.7 million total COVID-19 infections, 99.89% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 99.94% of the state's COVID-19 deaths since the first coronavirus case was confirmed in the state on March 6, 2020.

