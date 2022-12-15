New board leadership takes over at Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte

New board leadership has taken over at the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte.

Founded in 2016 with revenue from the sale of the Indiana University LaPorte Hospital, it's a nonprofit that seeks to promote health and wellness in LaPorte County. It has invested more than $36 million in various community initiatives.

Kathleen Lang, a senior judge who also teaches at Notre Dame and plays French horn for the LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra, served on the board since it was founded, including as chair last year. She served on the executive finance nominating committee, the changemakers innovators committee and the grant committee She's now leaving the board.

“Kathleen Lang will be truly missed,” CEO Maria Fruth said. “She brought consistent and thoughtful guidance to the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte work. She has made enormous contributions to the development of the foundation, from being an integral part of developing the strategic plan to lending her leadership in the then newly created Grant Committee. We truly appreciate her dedication and the significant time, energy, and expertise she has lent to our foundation for the past seven years.”

Patricia Luck was newly elected to the board, which also includes Nate Edquist, Helena Hamilton, Michele Magnuson, Joan McCormick, Stephanie Oberlie, Dale Parkison, Linda Satkoski, Scott Siefker, Lou Voelker and Gary Wheeland.

A graduate of Notre Dame and Harvard, she's been with Hiler Industries for 40 years. She's also a board member of the LaPorte County Symphony Orchestra and the Women’s Care Center LaPorte and a past board member of the Center for Hospice Care and the LaPorte County Family YMCA.

She's also served on the Healthcare Foundation of LaPorte's Housing Initiative and Indoor Facility Initiative.

“We are grateful and excited to welcome Tricia Luck to our Board of Directors. She brings unique talents, passion, and perspective to the work of our foundation, and her expertise will assist in furthering our mission and impact throughout LaPorte County,” Fruth said.