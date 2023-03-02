A new cardiologist has joined Northwest Medical Group in LaPorte.

The triple board-certified cardiologist Dr. Khalid Al-Khafaji will now see patients in the new medical offices that opened last year next to the new Northwest Health–LaPorte hospital at 1331 State St.

He studied medicine at the University of Al-Mustansiriyah's College of Medicine in Baghdad, Iraq. He did his fellowship in cardiovascular disease and completed a residency in internal medicine at Chicago Medical School at Rosalind Franklin University of Medicine & Science in Chicago.

Al-Khafaji specializes in preventive cardiology, echocardiography and cardiac computer tomography, or CT. He will treat heart failure, valvular heart disease, coronary artery disease, atrial fibrillation and other related medical conditions, also providing cardio-oncological services to help people with cancer not develop heart disease or manage their heart disease.

“At Northwest Health, we are committed to delivering high-quality cardiovascular care to our patients,” said Keith Nichols, CEO of Northwest Health–La Porte and Starke. “And now with the addition of Dr. Al-Khafaji, we are further expanding access to those services throughout the LaPorte community.”