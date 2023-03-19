Health care in Northwest Indiana has continued to expand and modernize thanks to a variety of construction projects and growing interest from prominent Chicago-based providers.

Construction across the Region in recent years has been replacing old hospital infrastructure with new.

Officials from the city of Crown Point and Franciscan Health gathered in the late summer of 2020 for a ceremonial groundbreaking for a new $200 million hospital at the Interstate 65 and U.S. 231 interchange. The hospital is nearing completion now.

It will replace the current Franciscan Health hospital in Crown Point, formerly St. Anthony Medical Center, which was built in 1974. The new hospital follows Franciscan’s construction of a similar new hospital in Michigan City. Franciscan Health-Michigan City, at the Interstate 94 and U.S. 421 interchange, opened in 2019.

Franciscan’s old Michigan City hospital, on Homer Street, was repurposed to house Franciscan Health Michigan City Behavioral Health, a 14-bed unit, and the Prenatal Assistance and Senior Health & Wellness (PACE) program.

Franciscan also partnered with Beacon Health System to open Franciscan Beacon Hospital in LaPorte in the summer of 2020.

In October 2020, Northwest Health-LaPorte opened a new $125 million hospital, a 200,000-square-foot facility on the same campus as the old LaPorte Hospital. Northwest Health will soon tear down the old hospital, after having moved all services provided there to the new hospital.

Meanwhile, Northwest Medical Group last fall opened a new office in Michigan City. The health care group, which also has hospitals in Valparaiso and Knox, built a new 9,500-square-foot medical office at 6923 West 400 North in Michigan City.

Community Healthcare System, which opened a 129,000-square-foot Community Stroke and Rehabilitation Center on Broadway in Crown Point, is currently building a new immediate care center on a farm field on Calumet Avenue in Munster. The 32,000-square-foot, two story building will replace the existing Immediate Care location at 1946 45th St. in Munster.

The new facility will offer immediate care services for common injuries and illnesses, imaging and diagnostic services and occupational health care. It also will host doctor's offices for pediatricians, family medicine physicians and ear, nose the throat doctors.

The current immediate care center will be turned into physician office space. The building is slated to open in October.

Chicago expands in NWI health market

Franciscan Health has entered partnerships with Chicago-based providers for neonatal care and for cancer care and neurosciences.

Franciscan Health Crown Point and Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital are partnering to provide neonatal care, with Lurie neonatologists providing medical care at the 20-bed Level 3 neonatal intensive care unit at the new Franciscan Health Crown Point starting in September.

And Rush University Health System and Franciscan Alliance will partner on clinical services for cancer patients and neurosciences at Franciscan Health hospitals in Crown Point, Dyer, Hammond, Michigan City and Munster.

Rush and Franciscan previously partnered on neurology care for stroke patients in Franciscan emergency rooms. Rush's thoracic surgeons also will operate at the Franciscan Health Munster and Dyer campuses.

Rush is also making its own mark on the Region, having recently opened its first outpatient center outside of Illinois in Munster. Rush opened a new outpatient medical facility at 9200 Calumet Ave. with 19 exam rooms, X-ray and other testing capabilities.

Rush also has the Midwest Orthopaedics at Rush Physical Therapy medical clinic in Munster.

UChicago Medicine is building a $121 million, two-story, 130,000-square foot micro-hospital at Interstate 65 and 109th Avenue in Crown Point, its first freestanding medical facility in Indiana and largest facility outside of its home base in Chicago's Hyde Park neighborhood.

The facility will have an emergency department and inpatient unit for short stays. It also will have a comprehensive cancer center, an outpatient surgery center and imaging infusion and laboratory services. A medical office building there would host experts in cancer, cardiology, digestive diseases, neurology, neurosurgery, orthopedics, pediatrics, transplant medicine and women’s health.

UChicago Medicine has also partnered with Methodist Hospitals on neonative intensive care services. Methodist's Southlake Campus in Merrillville is a Level II NICU, accepting babies born at 32 weeks or later. The Northlake campus in Gary has a Level III facility, accepting babies born as early as 24 weeks.