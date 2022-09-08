New COVID-19 booster shot arrives in Northwest Indiana

CROWN POINT — The updated booster shot for the COVID-19 vaccine is now available at the Lake County Health Department and many retail pharmacies, health clinics and hospitals throughout Northwest Indiana.
The bivalent booster is recommended for every person age 12 and up who has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus for at least two months, or last received a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot more than two months ago.
The new booster adds Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 spike protein components to the current vaccine composition to reduce the spread of the more transmissible COVID-19 variants and help restore protection that may have decreased since previous injections.
No-cost walk-in vaccine service is available at the Lake County Health Department, 2900 W. 93rd Ave., Crown Point. Other vaccine providers may accept or require appointments to get the booster shot.
WATCH NOW: 5 passenger vehicles, 1 motorcycle involved in massive Ridge Road wreck
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Rosebud Steakhouse, Sweet-N-Smooth, Fisherman's Island, Twisted Sugar and Crumbl opening
Portage restaurant employee nabbed smoking meth before work, police say
UPDATE: Coroner ID's woman killed in Region crash with train
Police chief: Indiana cop shot in head losing life support
Hotel receives final approval from commission
Chesterton mourns death of longtime police sergeant and SRO
Gary closes Lake Street beach after finding an unknown dark substance in the water
Driver sobs after learning he plowed into Portage home, vehicles after drinking, police say
Defendant looked at camera, fired shot that killed brother, court records allege
Region driver dead, 4 children hospitalized following high-speed crash, police say
Trooper hit by suspected impaired driver for 4th time in 6 months, police say
Crown Point bullies Merrillville late to upset the Times No. 1
Man charged with shooting truck driver claimed driver nearly ran over his father
Portage man arrested after stolen vehicle goes airborne, police say
A statewide list of COVID-19 vaccine providers is available online at
ourshot.in.gov.
At this time, there are no changes to the COVID-19 vaccine schedules for children between six months and 11 years old.
Gallery: COVID-19 vaccine administered at PNW's College of Nursing
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Eva Parrish, left, of Gary, looks up as her sister, Elizabeth Vasquez, a graduate nursing student at Purdue University Northwest, finishes administering a COVID-19 vaccine shot on Wednesday at the Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Andralia Hardrick, left, a junior at Purdue University Northwest, briefly winces as she receives a COVID-19 vaccine shot from graduate nursing student Elizabeth Vasquez on Wednesday at the Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Julie Wiejak, left, senior executive assistant to the chancellor for strategic initiatives at Purdue University Northwest, guides sophomore McKenna Bluhm to her COVID-19 vaccine appointment on Wednesday.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Christhyl Abad, nursing student at Purdue University Northwest, sits in the 15-minute holding zone in a nursing lab on Wednesday after receiving her COVID-19 vaccine.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Christhyl Abad, a junior and nursing student at Purdue University Northwest, recieves her COVID-19 vaccine shot from graduate nursing student Douglas Mukorombindo on Wednesday.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
A Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 shot and bandage are ready to be administered Wednesday at Purdue Northwest's Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Noelle Long, left, a sophomore at Purdue University Northwest, receives her COVID-19 vaccine shot from Lashaunda Hill, RN and clinical placement coordinator at PNW's nursing school, on Wednesday.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Christhyl Abad, a junior nursing student at Purdue University Northwest, readies for her COVID-19 vaccine shot from graduate nursing student Douglas Mukorombindo on Wednesday.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Samantha Sommer, right, a graduate nursing student at Purdue University Northwest, administers COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday at a clinic hosted at the nursing school at the Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Eva Parrish, left, of Gary, receives her first COVID-19 vaccine shot from her sister, Elizabeth Vasquez, a graduate nursing student at Purdue University Northwest, on Wednesday at the Hammond campus. Family members of PNW students and faculty were invited to receive inoculations from nursing students at the school.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Charrin Allen, audio and visual technician at Purdue University Northwest, volunteers Wednesday and helps schedule PNW students for COVID-19 vaccine appointments in the lobby of the Nils K. Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Jamie Kozel, undergraduate instructor at Purdue University Northwest's nursing school, gives a sticker to sophomore Logan Kosteroski on Wednesday at the Nils K. Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
A stack of Centers for Disease Control & Prevention vaccination record cards wait for use on Wednesday at Purdue University Northwest in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Myriam Changoluisa, a graduate student at Purdue University Northwest, sits in a waiting area for 15 minutes following her COVID-19 vaccine shot on Wednesday at the Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Purdue University Northwest students spend time in the 15-minute waiting zone in one of the nursing school's labs on Wednesday at the Hammond campus.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Jason Jeffress, left, audio and visual technician at Purdue University Northwest, volunteers Wednesday and helps schedule PNW students for COVID-19 vaccine appointments.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Tim Winders, vice chancellor for information services, helps schedule a vaccine appointment for nursing student Christhyl Abad on Wednesday at the Nils K. Nelson Bioscience Innovation Building in Hammond.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Elizabeth Vasquez, right, graduate nursing student at Purdue University Northwest, applies a bandage to the arm of her brother-in-law, Matt Parrish, on Wednesday after administering a COVID-19 vaccine shot. The nursing school hosted a clinic to administer initial inoculations for students, faculty and family members.
Kale Wilk, The Times
PNW nursing school hosts vaccine clinic
Eva Parrish, left, of Gary, receives her first COVID-19 vaccine shot from her sister, Elizabeth Vasquez, a graduate nursing student at Purdue University Northwest, on Wednesday at the Hammond campus. Family members of PNW students and faculty were invited to receive inoculations from nursing students at the school.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.