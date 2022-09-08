 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

New COVID-19 booster shot arrives in Northwest Indiana

  • 0
Mass vaccination clinic held at Merrillville High School

Lake County Health Department Nurse Gail Dedrick preps a COVID-19 vaccine syringe March 20, 2021, at Merrillville High School.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

CROWN POINT — The updated booster shot for the COVID-19 vaccine is now available at the Lake County Health Department and many retail pharmacies, health clinics and hospitals throughout Northwest Indiana.

The bivalent booster is recommended for every person age 12 and up who has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus for at least two months, or last received a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot more than two months ago.

The new booster adds Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 spike protein components to the current vaccine composition to reduce the spread of the more transmissible COVID-19 variants and help restore protection that may have decreased since previous injections.

No-cost walk-in vaccine service is available at the Lake County Health Department, 2900 W. 93rd Ave., Crown Point. Other vaccine providers may accept or require appointments to get the booster shot.

People are also reading…

A statewide list of COVID-19 vaccine providers is available online at ourshot.in.gov.

At this time, there are no changes to the COVID-19 vaccine schedules for children between six months and 11 years old.

0 Comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Federal Reserve warns no end in sight for inflation and economic pain

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts