New COVID-19 booster shot arrives in Northwest Indiana

CROWN POINT — The updated booster shot for the COVID-19 vaccine is now available at the Lake County Health Department and many retail pharmacies, health clinics and hospitals throughout Northwest Indiana.

The bivalent booster is recommended for every person age 12 and up who has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus for at least two months, or last received a COVID-19 vaccine booster shot more than two months ago.

The new booster adds Omicron BA.4 and BA.5 spike protein components to the current vaccine composition to reduce the spread of the more transmissible COVID-19 variants and help restore protection that may have decreased since previous injections.

No-cost walk-in vaccine service is available at the Lake County Health Department, 2900 W. 93rd Ave., Crown Point. Other vaccine providers may accept or require appointments to get the booster shot.

A statewide list of COVID-19 vaccine providers is available online at ourshot.in.gov.

At this time, there are no changes to the COVID-19 vaccine schedules for children between six months and 11 years old.