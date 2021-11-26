New doctors join Community Healthcare System

Eight new doctors practicing an array of specialties have joined the Community Healthcare System.
The new Community Care Network physicians practice the specialties of cardiology, cardiovascular disease, family medicine, internal medicine, surgical oncology, neurological surgery, rheumatology and urology. They are closely affiliated with Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.
Rheumatologist Malak Awad, who did her residency and fellowship at Franciscan Health in Olympia Fields, joined the staff at Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago and St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart. She is seeing new patients at her offices at 921 Fran Lin Parkway in Munster and 1354 S. Lake Park Ave., Suite B, in Hobart.
For more information or an appointment, call 219-836-1310.
Cardiovascular disease specialist Navdeep Bhatti, who earned her medical degree summa cum laude at Meharry Medical College in Nashville, Tennessee, is now on staff at Community Hospital in Munster and St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago. She is now accepting new patients at offices at 9104 Columbia Ave. in Munster and at 4320 Fir St., Suite 320, in East Chicago.
To make an appointment, call 219-836-4473 or 219-392-7992.
Surgical oncologist Anna Lakoma completed her fellowship in hepato-pancreato-biliary surgery at McGill University in Montreal, served her residency in general surgery at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, and earned her medical degree from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago. She recently joined St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart. Lakoma has medical offices at 1400 S. Lake Park Ave., Suite 202, in Hobart and 3800 St. Mary Drive, Suite 303, in Valparaiso.
To make an appointment, call 219-947-6725.
Cardiology specialist Mark Nootens did his cardiology fellowship at the University of Illinois Medical Center, his interventional fellowship at St. Vincent Heart Center of Indiana and his residency at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. Nootens, who earned his medical degree from the University of Chicago, joined the staff at Community Hospital and is accepting new patients at 931 Fran-Lin Parkway in Munster.
Call 219-513-0107 to make an appointment.
Family medicine practitioner Shalini Patel did her residency and internship through the University of Illinois College of Medicine-Rockford at Swedish American Hospital and Katherine Shaw Bethea Hospital in Dixon. The graduate of the American University of Antigua College of Medicine is on staff at Community Hospital in Munster and is accepting new patients at her office at 9134 Columbia Ave., Suite A, in Munster. Call 219-703-2410 for an appointment.
Family medicine specialist Victoria Rarity completed her residency at Metro Health University of Michigan Health and attained her medical degree from ATSU-Kirksville College of Osteopathic Medicine. She joined Community Hospital in Munster and is seeing new patients at her office at 505 W. Lincoln Highway in Schererville.
Call 219-322-3311 to make an appointment.
Urologist Edward Capoccia finished his fellowship in endo-urology at Loyola University Medical Center and completed his residency at Rush University Medical Center. The University of Kansas School of Medicine graduate is now on staff at Community Hospital, St. Catherine Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center. He is accepting new patients at 929 Ridge Road, Suite 1, in Munster and at 4320 Fir St., Suite 220, in East Chicago.
For appointments, call 219-836-6241 or 219-703-2591.
Urologist Kevin Parikh completed his internship and residency at the Mayo Clinic and graduated from the Indiana University School of Medicine. He joined the staff of Community Hospital and St. Catherine Hospital. He is accepting new patients at 4320 Fir St., Suite 200, in East Chicago and 929 Ridge Road, Suite 1, in Munster.
For appointments, call 219-836-6241 or 219-703-2591.
For more information, visit COMHS.org/physicians or call 866-836-3477.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Olive Garden, Red Nar Mediterranean Grill, Santa, Southlake Mall vendor pop-up and Powell's Books coming
Under construction
Coming soon
Coming soon
Santa!
Returning?
Open
Open
Relocated
Reopening
Under new management
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Candy store, menswear store, Big Daddy's BBQ and Culver's opening; Benedict closes
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Candy store, menswear store, Big Daddy's BBQ and Culver's opening; Benedict closes