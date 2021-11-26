New doctors join Community Healthcare System

Surgical oncologist Anna Lakoma completed her fellowship in hepato-pancreato-biliary surgery at McGill University in Montreal, served her residency in general surgery at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, and earned her medical degree from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago. She recently joined St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart. Lakoma has medical offices at 1400 S. Lake Park Ave., Suite 202, in Hobart and 3800 St. Mary Drive, Suite 303, in Valparaiso.

To make an appointment, call 219-947-6725.

Cardiology specialist Mark Nootens did his cardiology fellowship at the University of Illinois Medical Center, his interventional fellowship at St. Vincent Heart Center of Indiana and his residency at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago. Nootens, who earned his medical degree from the University of Chicago, joined the staff at Community Hospital and is accepting new patients at 931 Fran-Lin Parkway in Munster.

Call 219-513-0107 to make an appointment.