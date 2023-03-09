A new family nurse practitioner joined Northwest Medical Group in Valparaiso.

Nurse practitioner Jennifer DeFauw is now part of the family medicine practice of Derek Gasper and Vijaya Chapala. She's seeing patients at the Northwest Medical Group–Primary Care office at 1100 McDonald Drive in Valparaiso.

DeFauw specializes in both general and preventative medicine. She can treat both acute illnesses and chronic conditions like high blood pressure and arthritis.

She earned a bachelor of science in nursing and a master of science in nursing from Purdue Northwest in Hammond.

Northwest Medical Group has been adding more practitioners to meet the growing demand for primary care in Porter, LaPorte and Starke counties, CEO Ashley Dickinson said. It's added 15 more healthcare providers in Northwest Indiana over the past year.

“We’ve seen the need for more primary care providers throughout Northwest Indiana in recent years and are pleased to add new practitioners and services here for the patients in the area,” said Dickinson.

Owned in part by doctors, Northwest Health operates hospitals in Valparaiso, LaPorte and Knox. It employs more than 3,000 people and has more than 700 physicians at more than 60 public access points that include doctors' offices, outpatient surgery centers and urgent care centers.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 219-464-9521 or visit NWMedicalGroup.com.