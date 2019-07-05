Community HealthNet Health Centers welcomed scores of well-wishers as it celebrated the grand opening of its sixth health center with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house June 27 at 3503 Martin Luther King Drive in Gary.
The facility features nine patient exam rooms, a therapeutic counseling room, a dental suite, an optometry suite, and an area to facilitate group meetings. The external space of the building can also accommodate a community garden.
“Words can’t describe how pleased I am about the addition of our newest health center,” said Dr. Janet Seabrook, founder and CEO of Community HealthNet Health Centers. “I am especially excited for the residents because it will serve as another resource for them to receive quality health care services in their own community.”
Health services that will be offered include OB-GYN, pediatrics, family medicine, dental, behavioral health, optometry, HIV counseling, insurance enrollment and other patient support programs.
Elected officials and a host of community leaders participated in the ribbon-cutting ceremony, which was followed by a tour of the facility and community cookout.
The hours of operation are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Community HealthNet also recently purchased a passenger bus, so clients will have access to transportation to the various Community HealthNet health centers located throughout Northwest Indiana.
“Since opening our first center in a trailer just over 20 years ago, our mission has been to provide quality health care to underserved, low-income communities,” Seabrook said. “To open a sixth location means our services are needed, and our mission lives on.”