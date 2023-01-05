 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
urgent

New nurse practitioner practicing in Valpo

Ashleigh Peterson

 Joseph S. Pete

A new family nurse practitioner has joined Northwest Medical Group in Valparaiso.

Nurse practitioner Ashleigh Peterson joined the family medicine practice of Dr. Sudhakar Garlapati at the Northwest Medical Group Primary Care office at 401 Wall St. in Valparaiso.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from Indiana University and a bachelor’s degree in nursing and a doctor of nursing practice degree from Valparaiso University.

Peterson specializes in general and preventative medicine, offering treatment for chronic medical conditions and acute illnesses. She also welcomes general wellness visitors.

Video provided in partnership with The Times, JEDtv and WJOB. Sponsored by Strack & Van Til.

Northwest Medical Group added 16 new providers in Northwest Indiana last year in an effort to meet an increasing demand for medical care in Porter, LaPorte and Starke counties, Northwest Health CEO Ashley Dickinson said.

“We’ve seen the need for more primary care providers throughout Northwest Indiana in recent years and are pleased to add new practitioners and services here for the patients in the area,” said Dickinson.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

