New nurse practitioner practicing in Valpo

A new family nurse practitioner has joined Northwest Medical Group in Valparaiso.

Nurse practitioner Ashleigh Peterson joined the family medicine practice of Dr. Sudhakar Garlapati at the Northwest Medical Group Primary Care office at 401 Wall St. in Valparaiso.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in kinesiology from Indiana University and a bachelor’s degree in nursing and a doctor of nursing practice degree from Valparaiso University.

Peterson specializes in general and preventative medicine, offering treatment for chronic medical conditions and acute illnesses. She also welcomes general wellness visitors.

Northwest Medical Group added 16 new providers in Northwest Indiana last year in an effort to meet an increasing demand for medical care in Porter, LaPorte and Starke counties, Northwest Health CEO Ashley Dickinson said.

“We’ve seen the need for more primary care providers throughout Northwest Indiana in recent years and are pleased to add new practitioners and services here for the patients in the area,” said Dickinson.