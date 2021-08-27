New physicians join Franciscan Health Network

More doctors joined the Franciscan Physician Network, where they are welcoming new patients across Northwest Indiana.
A gastroenterologist and nurse practitioner joined Franciscan Physician Network in Michigan City and Porter County, while an obstetrician and gynecologist is now seeing new patients in Munster.
Gastroenterologist Kevin Burke and Nurse Practitioner Alexandrea Burnett are welcoming new patients at Franciscan Physician Network Woodland Health Center in Michigan City.
Burke will additionally see patients at Franciscan Physician Network Valparaiso Specialty Health Center at 2590 Morthland Ave., and Burnett also will welcome patients at Franciscan Physician Network Emergency Center Chesterton at 770 Indian Boundary Road.
"Dr. Burke received his training at A.T. Still University in Kirksville, Mo. He had his residency in internal medicine and his fellowship in gastroenterology at Franciscan Health Olympia Fields in Olympia Fields, Ill. His clinical interests include hepatology, inflammatory bowel disease and acid reflux disease," Franciscan Health said in a news release. "Nurse Practitioner Burnett received her Master of Science, FNP with Distinction at Chamberlain College of Nursing in Addison, Ill., her Bachelor of Science in nursing at Indiana University South Bend and her Associate Degree in nursing from Purdue University North Central in Westville."
For more information or to make an appointment with Burke or Burnett, visit (219) 872-6566.
Munster
Obstetrician and gynecologist Kirthika Vijayakumar also is seeing new patients at Franciscan Physician Network Family Wellness Center at 9800 Valparaiso Drive in Munster.
"Dr. Vijayakumar received her training at Midwestern University-Chicago College of Osteopathic Medicine in Downers Grove, Ill. Her residency was at Advocate Illinois Masonic Hospital in Chicago," Franciscan Health in a press release. "Her clinical interests include minimally invasive surgery, routine obstetrical and prenatal care and gynecological office-based procedures."
To make an appointment with Vijayakumar or for more information, call (219) 934-9818.