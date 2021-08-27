New physicians join Franciscan Health Network

More doctors joined the Franciscan Physician Network, where they are welcoming new patients across Northwest Indiana.

A gastroenterologist and nurse practitioner joined Franciscan Physician Network in Michigan City and Porter County, while an obstetrician and gynecologist is now seeing new patients in Munster.

Gastroenterologist Kevin Burke and Nurse Practitioner Alexandrea Burnett are welcoming new patients at Franciscan Physician Network Woodland Health Center in Michigan City.

Burke will additionally see patients at Franciscan Physician Network Valparaiso Specialty Health Center at 2590 Morthland Ave., and Burnett also will welcome patients at Franciscan Physician Network Emergency Center Chesterton at 770 Indian Boundary Road.