New primary care physician joins Northwest Medical Group

Northwest Medical Group added a new primary care physician who is seeing patients in Valparaiso.

Board-certified family medicine physician Ather Malik, D.O., joined the healthcare system, which is partly owned by physicians and has more than 700 physicians on staff. It operates hospitals in Valparaiso, LaPorte and Knox, as well as more than 60 access points for the public.

Malik earned his medical degree from New York Osteopathic Medicine in Westbury, New York. He completed a family medicine residency at South Pointe Hospital/Fleet Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio and did an emergency medicine residency at St. John West Shore Hospital in Westlake, Ohio.

He specializes in primary care, wellness and related medical issues.

"His areas of interest include preventive medicine, chronic disease management, geriatric medicine and wellness and lifestyle modification," Northwest Health said in a news release.

He is accepting new patients at Northwest Medical Group-Primary Care at 2000 Roosevelt Road in Valparaiso.

For more information or to schedule an appointment, call 219-462-2106 or visit NWMedicalGroup.com.