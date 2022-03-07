 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New program aims to cut energy costs for Indiana manufacturers

Indiana partnering with Amazon Web Services on program that aims to cut energy costs for manufacturers

NIPSCO's Michigan City Generating Station is shown. 

 Joseph S. Pete

A new statewide program aims to cut energy bills for Indiana manufacturers.

Energy Systems Network and Emerging Manufacturing Collaboration Center partnered with the Indiana Economic Development Corporation and Amazon Web Services to launch Energy INsights, which is being rolled out statewide after a trial. It will use artificial intelligence and data science to cut energy costs for manufacturing companies in Indiana, making them more sustainable.

The program will gather data from factory equipment and energy management systems at more than 100 manufacturing plants across the state. Using advanced computer and sensor hardware to collect information, it will crunch the numbers to optimize energy efficiency, cutting costs by an estimated 8% to 20%, resulting in environmental improvements.

“As the most manufacturing-intensive state in the nation, Indiana is leading the way with innovative technology solutions that will keep our industries globally competitive for years to come,” said Dave Roberts, executive vice president of entrepreneurship and innovation at IEDC. 

IEDC is providing a $5 million grant so small and medium-sized manufacturing companies in Indiana can participate in the program at no cost to them.

A pilot program was launched last year with Amatrol and Fort Wayne Metals. 

“I am an enthusiastic supporter of this project,” said Paul Perkins, president at Amatrol. “The Energy INsights pilot is enabling Amatrol to unlock energy usage data from our operations and providing real-time insights that will reduce our energy costs over time.”

Participating companies get sensors installed on the factory floors. Amazon Web Services analyzes and models the data, giving the company a report through a digital dashboard that it can use to lower its bills.

The hope is to help rein in rising energy costs, typically one of the highest overhead expenses most manufacturers have.

“Energy is a critical input for Indiana manufacturers and the cost of energy has been going up for the last decade,” said Paul Mitchell, president and CEO of ESN.

Any manufacturing in Indiana can participate. Larger companies may have to match costs of up to $25,000 to take part. For more information, visit www.energyinsights.tech.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

