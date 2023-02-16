New pulmonary and critical care physicians have joined Northwest Health in Valparaiso.

Drs. Zaid Shakir and Myrna Orbana are now practicing at Northwest Medical Group–Pulmonary & Critical Care at 813 Porter Campus Drive in Valparaiso. They joined the medical practice of James Anthony and Douglas Mazurek.

Shakir earned his medical degree from the University of Basrah–College of Medicine in Basrah, Iraq, completed an internal medicine residency at the University of Maryland–Union Memorial Hospital in Baltimore and did a fellowship in pulmonary and critical care at the University of Illinois at Chicago.

Orbana received her medical degree from West Visayas State University College of Medicine in the Philippines, completed her critical care and pulmonary fellowship at Cook County Hospital in Chicago and did internal medicine residencies at both West Visayas State University College and Cook County Hospital, where she served as chief resident during her tenure there.

They treat patients for a variety of pulmonary disorders such as COPD, asthma, allergies, interstitial lung disease and lung cancer. They will treat patients in the Intensive Care Unit at Northwest Health–Porter Hospital in Valparaiso for life-threatening conditions like pulmonary failure.

“We’ve seen a growing need for pulmonary and critical care services across the region mostly due to the aging population and the national rise in COPD,” said Ashley Dickinson, the CEO of Northwest Health. “Now with the addition of Dr. Shakir and Dr. Orbana, we can better meet that need and serve more patients with this much-needed specialty closer to home. I am pleased to welcome them to our community and our medical staff.”