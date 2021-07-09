New Regional Care Group branding unveiled

Regional Health Systems is rolling out new branding for its longtime partnership with Geminus Corp. in Merrillville and Lake Park Residential Care in Lake Station.
The Merrillville-based provider of mental health services long has worked with Geminus and Lake Park to provide whole-person health services to people in need across Northwest Indiana. The network of the three nonprofit social service agencies now will be known as Regional Care Group, a partnership described as "Indiana’s largest and most comprehensive network of community-based health care and social services."
“Mental, physical and social health are central to quality of life. Through Regional Care Group’s unique approach, our providers address all aspects of care for complete, whole-person health. With access to affordable, quality, integrated health care and social services, we help meet the many challenges faced in our communities,” said Bill Trowbridge, CEO of Regional Health Systems.
All three nonprofits maintain their unique identities outside of the partnership.
Regional Health Systems has provided mental health services and outpatient behavioral health services for more than a half-century in Northwest Indiana. It has expanded to provide substance and residential treatment, operating under the banner of Regional Mental Health Center.
In 2014, it opened the first Regional Health Clinic in Hammond as a federally qualified health center that provided medical and dental services to people of all ages and income levels.
Geminus Corp. started in 1992 to provide administrative functions to Regional Health Systems' mental health centers. It since has grown to northern Indiana's largest nonprofit administrative service organization, administering many social services that include but are not limited to Head Start, Early Head Start, child care resources, child abuse prevention, cafe management, truancy prevention services and domestic violence intervention.
“Throughout the years, our core values — partnership, service and community — have remained the driving forces for growth. We’re here to help individuals and families thrive, from early childhood to a healthy, old age,” Trowbridge said.
Offering a complete continuum of care, Regional Care Group consists of 31 locations across Northwest Indiana and 800 employees. A sunrise logo representing hope and new beginnings will be incorporated into its branding.
For more information, visit www.rhs.care.