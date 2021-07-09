New Regional Care Group branding unveiled

Regional Health Systems is rolling out new branding for its longtime partnership with Geminus Corp. in Merrillville and Lake Park Residential Care in Lake Station.

The Merrillville-based provider of mental health services long has worked with Geminus and Lake Park to provide whole-person health services to people in need across Northwest Indiana. The network of the three nonprofit social service agencies now will be known as Regional Care Group, a partnership described as "Indiana’s largest and most comprehensive network of community-based health care and social services."

“Mental, physical and social health are central to quality of life. Through Regional Care Group’s unique approach, our providers address all aspects of care for complete, whole-person health. With access to affordable, quality, integrated health care and social services, we help meet the many challenges faced in our communities,” said Bill Trowbridge, CEO of Regional Health Systems.

All three nonprofits maintain their unique identities outside of the partnership.