New surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations straining Indiana health care resources

According to the Indiana Department of Health, just 44 of the 240 intensive care unit beds in Northwest Indiana hospitals were unoccupied as of Monday.

In the meantime, the medical groups are strongly urging Hoosiers who have not yet gotten the COVID-19 vaccine to do so immediately to protect themselves against infection, hospitalization, and death because of the coronavirus.

They also said vaccinated Hoosiers who are eligible for a booster shot should get one as soon as possible, and certainly "before winter arrives, to ensure a hospital bed is available for all in need."

"The COVID-19 vaccine has proven to be safe and effective at reducing hospitalizations and death and the best way to reduce your risk of serious illness and protect your friends and family is to get vaccinated before gathering for the holidays," they said.

The free COVID-19 vaccine is available to Hoosiers age 5 and up, in most cases without an appointment, at 1,451 locations across the state, including retail pharmacies, health clinics and hospitals.

A complete list of COVID-19 vaccine sites is available online at ourshot.in.gov.