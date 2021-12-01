New surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations straining Indiana health care resources

The state's health care providers may be unable to treat everyone needing medical services in the months ahead due to another surge of COVID-19 hospitalizations, primarily of unvaccinated patients.
That grim warning was issued Tuesday in a joint statement by the Indiana Hospital Association, Indiana State Medical Association, and Indiana State Nurses Association.
They said Hoosier COVID-19 hospitalizations are up 66% in just the past three weeks, and appear headed toward Indiana's all-time peak of 3,460 COVID-19 hospitalizations recorded on Nov. 30, 2020.
"In addition to the rapid increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, in which the vast majority are unvaccinated, hospitals are caring for more critically ill patients than ever before. Clinical data indicates that patients have more complex conditions than before the pandemic and have longer lengths of stay," they said.
"In addition, emergency room visits are on the rise, which puts further strain on the system. Should the current trends continue, everyone in need of health care could be impacted."
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb is expected Wednesday to renew his COVID-19 public health emergency declaration through at least the end of the year.
It's not yet known whether the governor's executive order will contain specific provisions to address a potential shortage of Indiana hospital beds.
According to the Indiana Department of Health, just 44 of the 240 intensive care unit beds in Northwest Indiana hospitals were unoccupied as of Monday.
In the meantime, the medical groups are strongly urging Hoosiers who have not yet gotten the COVID-19 vaccine to do so immediately to protect themselves against infection, hospitalization, and death because of the coronavirus.
They also said vaccinated Hoosiers who are eligible for a booster shot should get one as soon as possible, and certainly "before winter arrives, to ensure a hospital bed is available for all in need."
"The COVID-19 vaccine has proven to be safe and effective at reducing hospitalizations and death and the best way to reduce your risk of serious illness and protect your friends and family is to get vaccinated before gathering for the holidays," they said.
The free COVID-19 vaccine is available to Hoosiers age 5 and up, in most cases without an appointment, at 1,451 locations across the state, including retail pharmacies, health clinics and hospitals.
A complete list of COVID-19 vaccine sites is available online at ourshot.in.gov.
Records show more than 3.4 million Hoosiers age 5 and up, or 52.8% of the state's eligible population, are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, including 51.6% of eligible Lake County residents, 57.2% in Porter County and 52.5% in LaPorte County.
According to the Indiana Department of Health, unvaccinated individuals account for 97.9% of Indiana's 1.1 million total COVID-19 infections, 99.96% of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 99.98% of COVID-19 deaths since the first coronavirus case was diagnosed in the Hoosier State on March 6, 2020.