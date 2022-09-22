Newsweek gives Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center high rank

Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center was ranked No. 2 in Indiana by Newsweek magazine.

Newsweek and Statista also ranked the four-story, 129,000-square-foot multispecialty hospital with a 40-bed inpatient rehabilitation unit at 10215 Broadway in Crown Point as among the best in the country.

“This achievement underscores Community Healthcare System’s dedication to excellence from our team of skilled medical professionals and demonstrates the results of our investment in bringing advanced physical rehabilitation treatments to Northwest Indiana at Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center,” said Donald Fesko, CEO of Community Foundation of Northwest Indiana, the parent company of Community Healthcare System.

Newsweek and Statista predicated their rankings on an online survey, accreditation data and performance indicator data from the Medicare & Medicaid Services. The survey asked 4,400 experts nationwide to assess quality of care, service, follow-up care, accommodation and amenities.

Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center got high ranks on its services, which include inpatient physical, occupational therapy, speech therapy rehabilitation, learning skill spaces and therapy gyms. It seeks to maximize patients' recovery with state-of-the-art rehabilitation equipment like the Biodex Balance System and the ZeroG Gait and Balance System.

“Our staff has done a great job utilizing this kind of technology to help patients recover,” said Craig Bolda, Administrator of Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center and Vice President of Acute Rehabilitation Services for Community Healthcare System. “Studies show that patients recovering from a stroke, neurological conditions or joint replacement experience better outcomes and a shorter length of stay with intensive inpatient rehabilitation treatment.”

For more information, visit COMHS.org/about-us/community-stroke-and-rehabilitation-center.