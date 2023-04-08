Newsweek has named Community Care Network one of America’s "Greatest Workplaces for Women 2023."

“Community Care Network takes pride in its workplace and is committed to providing a supportive environment for its employees,” said Alan Kumar, chief operating officer for Community Healthcare System and Administrator for Community Care Network. “We are thankful for this recognition from Newsweek and are dedicated to being a great place for women to work.”

Newsweek partnered with Plant-A Insights Group to rank workplaces by analyzing more than 224,000 company reviews.

“Women face unique challenges in the workplace. These challenges can range from unequal pay and a lack of representation in leadership positions, to discrimination and sexual harassment,” said Nancy Cooper, global editor in Chief of Newsweek. “Raising awareness of inequities in the workplace is the first step toward rectifying them. And it is equally important to highlight those companies that are leading the way."

Community Care Network is affiliated with Community Healthcare System. The network of healthcare providers offer varied physician services like family practice, internal medicine, OB/GYN and specialty care.