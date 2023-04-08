Newsweek has named Community Care Network one of America’s "Greatest Workplaces for Women 2023."
“Community Care Network takes pride in its workplace and is committed to providing a supportive environment for its employees,” said Alan Kumar, chief operating officer for Community Healthcare System and Administrator for Community Care Network. “We are thankful for this recognition from Newsweek and are dedicated to being a great place for women to work.”
Newsweek partnered with Plant-A Insights Group to rank workplaces by analyzing more than 224,000 company reviews.
“Women face unique challenges in the workplace. These challenges can range from unequal pay and a lack of representation in leadership positions, to discrimination and sexual harassment,” said Nancy Cooper, global editor in Chief of Newsweek. “Raising awareness of inequities in the workplace is the first step toward rectifying them. And it is equally important to highlight those companies that are leading the way."
- Valpo man nabbed with child porn after making video of his online activities, police say
- Plume of orange smoke from steel mill raises concerns among residents
- Lake County Parks buys almost 100 acres in Schererville
- Ex- Chicago attorney sent to prison for defrauding Lake Station family
- Cannabis retail store to open just across state line in New Buffalo
- Crown Point couple faces charges after 3-year-old fell out of second-story window
- NWI Business Ins and Outs: Gelsosomo's Pizzeria, Rosina's Meatball Cafe, coffee shop, nail salon and Luke Oil opening; Phantom Fireworks temporarily closed
- Gary woman charged in connection to allegations that her boyfriend molested her daughter
- Porter County man denies dragging child to his garage for sex, records show
- Angel Reese defends gesture toward Caitlin Clark after LSU title win, calls out double standard
- Portage student nabbed with hallucinogenic mushrooms, THC catridges, police say
- Eyewitness place suspect at scene of Glen Park homicide, court documents allege
- Body found in Hobart lake; no foul play suspected, officials say
- Recovery efforts underway after storm destroys Merrillville homes
- Driver accused of leading Porter County police on vehicle, foot chase
Community Care Network is affiliated with Community Healthcare System. The network of healthcare providers offer varied physician services like family practice, internal medicine, OB/GYN and specialty care.
The business news you need
Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly.