NIPSCO drones will soon fly over Northwest Indiana

That drone flying over your neighborhood is likely on the lookout for tree branches getting too close to power lines.

NIPSCO is now using drones to inspect its overhead power lines and other electric infrastructure.

The Merrillville-based utility plans to deploy small unmanned aircraft systems to identify any repair or maintenance that's needed on its energy infrastructure throughout Northwest Indiana. A Federal Aviation Administration licensed pilot will fly NIPSCO's drones, which will take aerial pictures of power lines, electrical substations, transmission towers and any vegetation that might need to be cleared.

NIPSCO hired Orbital Technical Solutions to do more than 200 miles of inspections in south Hammond, LaPorte and Michigan City during the first three months of this year, with plans to expand the program in the future. Pilots no more than one-fourth of a mile away will fly the drones 50 feet to 100 feet off the ground in airspace by NIPSCO power lines.