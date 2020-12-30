No charges in mishandling of Indiana abortion remains by late Illinois doctor

The Indiana attorney general's office has closed its investigation into the mishandling of aborted fetuses by an Illinois doctor who at one time operated abortion clinics in Gary, South Bend and Fort Wayne.

The final report on the investigation of Dr. Ulrich Klopfer determined no one assisted the osteopathic physician in his actions, and because Klopfer is dead he cannot be charged with a crime or medical misconduct.

The mishandling came to light after Klopfer's family discovered 2,246 partially preserved fetal remains, along with thousands of health records, in a garage next to Klopfer's Will County, Illinois, home following the doctor's Sept. 3, 2019, death.

Additional searches of Klopfer properties, including the former Friendship Family Planning Clinic in Gary, uncovered a total of 2,411 fetal remains, apparently accumulated between 2000 and 2003 from Klopfer's Indiana abortion clinics.

However, because the remains were in poor condition and the health records were degraded, none of the remains could be identified or conclusively linked to any specific patient, according to St. Joseph County Coroner Michael McGann.

The fetal remains ultimately were buried Feb. 12 in a shared grave at Southlawn Cemetery in South Bend.