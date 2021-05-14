 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nonprofits can apply for health care funding to serve at-risk populations
urgent

Nonprofits can apply for health care funding to serve at-risk populations

Franciscan Health honored physicians for COVID fight during National Doctor's Day

Franciscan Health Michigan City is shown.

 Joseph S. Pete

Nonprofits that provide health care programs to at-risk populations in Northwest Indiana can apply to Franciscan Health's Social Impact Partnership Program.

Charities and health and human service organizations can apply for up to $10,000 in funding through June 11. 

Bowlers in Michigan City raised $8,000 this year to help pay for cancer testing and treatment by rolling at the 20th annual Bowl For The Cure. Every year since 2002, the Michigan City United States Bowling Congress Bowling Association has staged the fundraiser. Since 2008, Bowl for the Cure raised $70,000 for the Franciscan Health Michigan City Breast Center to pay for mammograms and treatment for uninsured women who can't afford it in LaPorte and Porter Counties.

“Improving health extends beyond a hospital or a physician's office. It really begins in the community, working with organizations at the grassroots level to address specific health issues within that area,” said Caitlin Leahy, senior vice president for Franciscan Health Foundation and Community Health Improvement.

“This partnership program is about forging meaningful relationships with those who are dedicated to improving health issues in our most vulnerable communities and addressing the root causes. While funding is important, engaging professional expertise can be equally beneficial for organizations with limited means.”

To qualify, nonprofits must serve vulnerable populations in communities that are served by Franciscan Health. The health care system is particularly looking for programs that would help populations most in need, such as at-risk youths, refugees and immigrants, those with chronically low resources, and victims of systemic racism.

When distributing funding, it will prioritize access to health care, food insecurity, house stability, social bridging, mental health and substance abuse.  

Coming Sunday, ride along with Specialist Dyer as he patrols LaPorte.

In addition to funding, nonprofits also can get other services from Franciscan Health, including technical assistance, advertising, volunteers to serve in board positions, recruitment, clinical services like screenings or immunizations, contributions of materials like printing or first aid supplies, and distribution of materials. 

Selected nonprofits must take part in a July 29 orientation session and submit progress reports after six months and a year.

For more information, contact Payton Royer at payton.royer@franciscanalliance.org or visit www.franciscanhealth.org.

+8 NWI Business Ins and Outs: Oasis Video closes after 30 years; My Salon Suite, Doc's, cigar bar, Rhythm ‘N’ Beets and tax service open
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Dumb mistakes you can avoid when investing

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts