Nonprofits can apply for health care funding to serve at-risk populations

Nonprofits that provide health care programs to at-risk populations in Northwest Indiana can apply to Franciscan Health's Social Impact Partnership Program.

Charities and health and human service organizations can apply for up to $10,000 in funding through June 11.

“Improving health extends beyond a hospital or a physician's office. It really begins in the community, working with organizations at the grassroots level to address specific health issues within that area,” said Caitlin Leahy, senior vice president for Franciscan Health Foundation and Community Health Improvement.

“This partnership program is about forging meaningful relationships with those who are dedicated to improving health issues in our most vulnerable communities and addressing the root causes. While funding is important, engaging professional expertise can be equally beneficial for organizations with limited means.”

To qualify, nonprofits must serve vulnerable populations in communities that are served by Franciscan Health. The health care system is particularly looking for programs that would help populations most in need, such as at-risk youths, refugees and immigrants, those with chronically low resources, and victims of systemic racism.