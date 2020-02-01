NorthShore Health Centers founder and CEO to retire

NorthShore Health Centers Founder and CEO Janice Wilson is stepping down after 25 years at the helm of the chain of health care centers she started as a clinic for teens at Portage High School.

She will be succeeded by David Hall, NorthShore chief administrative officer, who has worked for NorthShore Health Centers for more than a decade.

"This past 25 years were sometimes challenging but always fun," Wilson said. "I have always felt so fortunate to have a job that I love. Every day I loved my job. I wish David the same success and I know he will do an excellent job and be equally committed to serving the patients and leading the staff.”

The clinic Wilson started in 1995 now serves more than 50,000 patients a year in Porter, Lake and LaPorte counties, including the uninsured and underinsured. Wilson grew NorthShore Health Centers from a $75,000 annual budget to an operating budget of more than $38 million.

NorthShore Health Centers now operates eight health centers and three teen clinics across Northwest Indiana. It just opened a new $18 million flagship clinic at 6050 Sterling Creek Road in Portage. The 51,000-square-foot-facility was dedicated as the Janice E. Wilson Health Center in her honor.