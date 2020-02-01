You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
NorthShore Health Centers founder and CEO to retire
alert urgent

NorthShore Health Centers founder and CEO to retire

{{featured_button_text}}

NorthShore Health Centers Founder and CEO Janice Wilson is stepping down after 25 years at the helm of the chain of health care centers she started as a clinic for teens at Portage High School.

She will be succeeded by David Hall, NorthShore chief administrative officer, who has worked for NorthShore Health Centers for more than a decade.

"This past 25 years were sometimes challenging but always fun," Wilson said. "I have always felt so fortunate to have a job that I love. Every day I loved my job. I wish David the same success and I know he will do an excellent job and be equally committed to serving the patients and leading the staff.”

The clinic Wilson started in 1995 now serves more than 50,000 patients a year in Porter, Lake and LaPorte counties, including the uninsured and underinsured. Wilson grew NorthShore Health Centers from a $75,000 annual budget to an operating budget of more than $38 million.

NorthShore Health Centers now operates eight health centers and three teen clinics across Northwest Indiana. It just opened a new $18 million flagship clinic at 6050 Sterling Creek Road in Portage. The 51,000-square-foot-facility was dedicated as the Janice E. Wilson Health Center in her honor.

“We are privileged to have supported Jan over the 25 years she worked tirelessly to provide and expand services to the citizens across Northwest Indiana,” NorthShore Board President Tom Aldrich said.

NorthShore Health Centers will now be run by Hall, who joined the company in 2009. He has most recently worked on streamlining operations and eliminating inefficiencies.

“NorthShore is filled with so many passionate and dedicated healthcare professionals who, on a daily basis, focus on putting the patients’ needs first," he said. "Jan laid a strong foundation for us and I am excited for the opportunity to continue leading staff in achieving our mission."

For more information, visit www.northshorehealth.org.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business Reporter

Joseph S. Pete is a Lisagor Award-winning business reporter who covers steel, industry, unions, the ports, retail, banking and more. The Indiana University grad has been with The Times since 2013 and blogs about craft beer, culture and the military.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts