Northwest Health - Porter Hospital names new board members

Northwest Health-Porter Hospital has added three new board members to help oversee it.
Northwest Health CEO Ashley Dickinson welcomed Audra Peterson, Dr. Tarek Braik and Dr. Omar Barakat to the board of trustees for the hospital at 85 E U.S. 6 between Valparaiso and Chesterton.
“These leaders bring a valued perspective to the hospital’s board of trustees,” Dickinson said. "Their unique professional experience and areas of interest will be instrumental in guiding the hospital’s mission and vision.”
Peterson is a Chesterton resident who serves as executive director of career and technical education at the Porter County Education Services. In that role, she manages career and technical programs for all the high schools in Porter County, as well as at Hobart High School.
Barakat serves as a vascular and interventional radiologist with Radiologic Associates of Northwest Indiana. The Hinsdale resident also is a member of the medical staff at Northwest Health–Porter Hospital.
Braik also serves on the staff of Northwest Health–Porter Hospital as an oncologist and hematologist.
