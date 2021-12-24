Northwest Health adds new physicians

Northwest Health recently added new physicians.

The health care system with hospitals in Valparaiso, LaPorte and Knox welcomed cardiologist Stella Kyung and colorectal surgeon and general surgeon D. Owen Young.

Both physicians are practicing at the Medical Plaza on the Northwest Health – Porter campus in Valparaiso. Kyung also is seeing patients in Portage.

"Dr. Kyung is board-certified in cardiovascular medicine and completed two advanced fellowships after attending Medical School in New York," Northwest Health said in a press release. "She completed a fellowship in cardiovascular disease at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago and a fellowship in advanced cardiovascular imaging at Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood, Illinois. Some of her interests include cardiac MRI, Cardiac CT imaging, preventive cardiology, heart failure, heart valve disease, cardiac arrhythmias, cardio-oncology, and women’s heart health."

To schedule an appointment, call 219-983-6300.

Young, who also is based at the Northwest Medical Group – General Surgery in Valparaiso, has been board-certified by both the American Board of Colon and Rectal Surgery and the American Board of Surgery.