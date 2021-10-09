Northwest Health building new medical office in Michigan City

Northwest Health is building a new medical office for doctors in LaPorte County.
The health care system with hospitals in Valparaiso, LaPorte and Knox broke ground on a new Northwest Medical Group office that will be home to several medical practices at at 6923 W. 400 North in Michigan City.
Northwest Health will move two existing medical practices in the area to the 9,372-square-foot building. It also will be home to new providers.
“We understand the need for additional primary care providers in LaPorte County and want to continue to meet that need,” said Ashley Dickinson, CEO of Northwest Health. “With this new location, we are relocating three busy practices and creating space to recruit new providers to the area. We look forward to opening the office in summer 2022.”
Northwest Health hired South Bend-based Holladay Construction Group to serve as the general contractor on the construction project. They've previously worked together on medical office construction projects in LaPorte and Portage.
The healthcare system operates three hospitals and five emergency departments across Northwest Indiana, employing more than 3,000 workers and 700 physicians. It has more than 60 medical access points in the Calumet Region, including urgent care centers, outpatient surgery centers and physician offices.
It has a significant footprint in LaPorte County that includes the Northwest Health LaPorte Hospital at 1331 State St. in LaPorte.
For more information, visit NWHealthIN.com.
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Basecamp Fitness and Mexican restaurants opening; Albano's Pasta Shop and Ringo's Golf Center close
Coming soon
Under construction
Closing
Closed
Relocating
Relocating
Open
Coming soon
Open
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Chipotle, Dickey's Barbecue, La Dilla, Legends Chicken & Fish, and Guinness taproom coming
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Chipotle, Dickey's Barbecue, La Dilla, Legends Chicken & Fish, and Guinness taproom coming